David Shoel Joseph Panter, beloved husband, brother, son, friend and devoted dog dad, passed from this world on April 12 in Durango, Colo. Born Sept. 23, 1981, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Mary Lou and Barry Panter, he was the youngest of three siblings. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Lou, grandparents Helen and Louis Panter, and Erma and Jesse Reinhardt, and Uncle Stanley Reinhardt. He is survived by his loving husband, Joshua Glasby; sisters Adrienne Panter, of Pagosa Springs and Durango, Colo., and Amy Vail, of Lake Tahoe, Calif.; and father Barry Panter, of Danville, Calif.; and many other extended family and friends.

David moved to Durango in 2015, and fell in love with the Four Corners region. He was a firm believer in helping the less fortunate in our community, and loved to spread and share the good vibes of Durango. He gave sleeping bags, snacks, socks, sidewalk chalk and other useful items to people in the homeless population, and was always there to help friends and friends of friends in need. He will be remembered for his generosity; irrepressible creativity; entrepreneurial spirit; love of family and friends; and a strong desire to make the world a better, kinder place. He was deeply curious about the mysteries and magic in the world, and loved to engage in discussions about topics he was passionate about, of which there were many. He could be opinionated and stubborn, but never let differences of opinion get in the way of important relationships with those he cared about. Some of David’s interests included: collecting/restoring classic muscle cars, vintage fashion, art and furniture, snowboarding, traveling, beekeeping, sacred geometry, raising chickens, exploring remote places in the Four Corners, cooking amazing meals, and spending time with his friends and family. David will be forever loved and missed by those who knew him. Until we meet again, vaya con dios, and rest in peace.