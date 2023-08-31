Community Choir to start rehearsals for 2023 Christmas Concerts

Photo courtesy Community Choir

The Community Choir will begin rehearsals on Tuesday, Sept. 12, for its Christmas concerts. The choir has been operating for more than 20 years.

By Heidi Tanner | Community Choir

The Community Choir in Pagosa Springs will begin rehearsals for our 2023 Christmas concerts on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Rehearsals are held in the band room at Pagosa Springs High School weekly on Tuesdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The Community Choir has been operating for more than 20 years, and the group’s Christmas concerts are beloved by the community and are a landmark of Pagosa Springs Christmas festivities.

This year’s concerts will be held on Dec. 8 and 9 at 7 p.m. and on Dec. 10 at 4 p.m.

If you enjoy singing, please join us. It is helpful, but not necessary, to read music to participate in the choir. Our music director, Dan Burch, is a wonderful vocal coach and we provide learning tracks which you can use to practice at home. Venita Burch, our accomplished accompanist, also assists in learning parts and we have plenty of rehearsals to help us prepare. I have sung with the Community Choir since 2008 and one of the highlights for me is how enjoyable rehearsals are as it is so fun to sing with the group.

Registration for this year’s season will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12. There is a registration fee of $20 which is utilized for the purchase of new music and operating expenses of the choir. This year we are starting a new wardrobe policy and there will be some additional expense for the purchase or rental of our performance dress, but we will offer financial assistance for those who need it. Fees can be paid with cash or check.

Our theme for this season is the “Sounds of the Season,” and Dan Burch has chosen some wonderful music for us to sing — Christmas favorites such as “The First Noel” and “O Come All Ye Faithful” along with some lesser-known and new pieces such as “Kneeling at the Manger.”

Please come and lift your hearts with song to celebrate the Christmas season. We will look forward to welcoming you at registration on Tuesday, Sept. 12, starting at 6 p.m. in the band room of Pagosa Springs High School. Rehearsal will begin at 7 p.m. sharp.