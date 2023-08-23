Juvenile arrested following fire in Walmart

By Randi Pierce | Staff Writer

The Pagosa Springs Police Department (PSPD) arrested a 14-year-old male from San Juan County, N.M., on Tuesday, Aug. 22, in connection with a fire in the Pagosa Springs Walmart the previous night.

According to a Wednesday press release from the PSPD, the juvenile was arrested for first-degree arson, a class 3 felony, and reckless endangerment, a class 2 misdemeanor.

“The male is the only suspect in the case and there are no public safety risks known,” the press release states.

Due to his age, no additional information about the suspect can be released, it notes.

Walmart closed for part of the morning on Tuesday, Aug. 22, following the fire.

According to a Tuesday press release from the PSPD, the PSPD and Pagosa Fire Protection District responded to a report of a fire at Walmart, located at 211 Aspen Village Drive, at approximately 8:48 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21.

The fire was extinguished prior the arrival of either department, the press release notes, adding, “A small portion of the boy’s clothing aisle had burned and sustained moderate damage, there was no structural damage to the building.”

The press release further states, “It was determined the setting of the fire was an intentional act and is being investigated as arson.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Boyd Neagle with the PSPD at (970) 264-4151, ext. 241.

“The Pagosa Springs Police Department would like to thank the community for their assistance in this investigation,” Wednesday’s press release states.

During the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners’ work session Tuesday morning, the commissioners spoke about the fire and the impacts of it to the community, with Commissioner Ronnie Maez pointing out any food that would have to be thrown away, such as produce, would impact the community’s food supply.

randi@pagosasun.com