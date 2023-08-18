Suspect arrested in death of Michael Kroll

Staff report

A suspect has been arrested in the death of Michael Kroll, formerly of Archuleta County.

Kroll

According to a press release issued by the Pagosa Springs Police Department, Kroll was reported missing from the Pagosa Springs area on Oct. 19, 2021, and his remains were later located in a remote area of La Plata County on Sept. 25, 2022.

The suspect, 60-year-old Glen Canyon Lee Hunt, formerly of Archuleta County, was identified through a joint investigation by the Pagosa Springs Police Department and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the press release notes.

Hunt

It adds Hunt was taken into custody Friday morning, Aug. 18, in Kit Carson County and is being held on a $50,000 bond for second-degree murder in connection to the disappearance and death of Kroll.

“The Pagosa Springs Police Department and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation would like to thank the public for their assistance in the investigation,” reads the release.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Detective Boyd Neagle with the Pagosa Springs Police Department by calling (970) 264-4151, ext. 241

Due to this being an active and ongoing investigation and prosecution, no other information is being released, according to the press release.