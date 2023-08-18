GriefShare and Divorce Care to be offered at Centerpoint Church

By Marie Rascoe | GriefShare

GriefShare provides support and encouragement after the death of a family member or loved one. GriefShare is a network of more than 12,000 churches worldwide providing local weekly meetings. This is a nondenominational ministry featuring biblical concepts for healing from your grief.

Three components intertwine to provide a caring environment with a small group setting as you journey through your grief. They are: a video seminar, a group discussion and a personal journal.

GriefShare is led by a team of lay people who have experienced the death of a loved one themselves. They have a genuine, caring concern to walk with you on the path toward healing and hope.

Along with GriefShare, Centerpoint is happy to introduce Divorce Care, a sister ministry that provides care and healing for those who have experienced a divorce.

Similarly, the team leaders for this ministry have gone through divorce and found healing from it through the ministry of Divorce Care. They desire to come alongside others who are searching for healing from the pain of divorce in a safe, confidential and caring environment.

This ministry offers the same three components: video seminar, group discussion and personal journal.

Both programs are 13-week sessions. Both will be offered on Saturdays beginning Sept. 2 through Nov. 25, held in the Centerpoint Church Library Room, 2750 Cornerstone Drive. Jon Duncan is the pastor of Centerpoint Church.

GriefShare will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Contact Marie Rascoe at marierascoe67@gmail.com for more information.

Divorce Care will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Contact Lorena Medina loremedina0814@gmail.com for more information.