Bank of the San Juans has added Durango businesswoman and former bank vice president Tami Duke to its board of directors.

Tom Melchior, the bank’s chairman, said, “I am absolutely delighted Tami Duke has accepted our invitation to join the board. Tami knows the business inside-out, she is a community leader, and she has the respect of every individual she has ever worked with at the bank.”

Duke retired from banking in 2012 to assist her husband in growing their family business, Target Rental.

“I am deeply honored to have been invited to join the bank’s board of directors,” said Duke. “Having been part of the bank’s journey since its early days, it feels like a homecoming.”

Art Chase, founder and president of Bank of the San Juans, said, “Tami brings a breadth of experience to our board, both as a former banker and as a successful business person.”