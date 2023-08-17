Kirk James Blues to play ComFest Friday

Staff report
The Town of Pagosa Springs’ 2023 ComFest series will continue from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, in the athletic field at Town Park.
The town’s free outdoor concert series takes place June through August, with the beer and wine sales benefiting a different local nonprofit organization each month. Food trucks will be available for meal purchases.
Friday’s event will feature Kirk James Blues, with proceeds benefiting Pagosa Youth Football.
On Aug. 31, Dreem Machine and Ragwater will play, with proceeds benefiting Aspen House.
For more information, contact the Ross Aragon Community Center at (970) 264-4152.