Rotary Club – Hosting exchange students

Photo courtesy Lisa Scott The Rotary Club of Pagosa Springs has been hosting exchange students since 1991. Mykhailo Antafigchuk (Mike) was the student in 1998-1999 from Ukraine. He and his children, Olga (16) and Andre (10), made a trip last week to visit Colorado and Pagosa Springs from their home in Austria. His wife and two smaller children were unable to make the trip this time, but the family plans to return to Pagosa Springs in the future. Pictured, left to right, are current club president Cindi Galabota, Olga, Mike, Andre, and Rotarian and exchange student coordinator for the club for 20 years, Jann Pitcher.