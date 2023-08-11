Four Board of Education positions up for grabs in November election

By Randi Pierce | Staff Writer

Archuleta School District (ASD) recently issued a call for nominations for candidates for Board of Education directors to appear on the Nov. 7 ballot.

Up for election this year are three four-year terms, for director districts 2, 3 and 4, as well as a two-year term for a director representing District 5.

District 2 is currently represented by board president Bob Lynch, who was appointed to the board in January 2019 and elected in November 2019.

District 3 is currently represented by Amanda Schick, who was appointed in January 2022.

District 4 is currently represented by Dana Guinn, who was appointed in November 2019 and elected in November 2021.

District 5 is currently represented by Butch Mackey, who was appointed in January 2022.

District 1, which is not up for grabs in the 2023 election, is currently represented by Tim Taylor, who was appointed in September 2020 and elected in November 2021.

According to the call for nominations, “To be qualified, a candidate must have been a registered elector of the school district for at least 12 consecutive months before the election and a resident of the director district which will be represented.”

It notes that legal descriptions for the director districts are available at www.mypagosaschools.com under the School Board tab, or at the ASD administration office located at 309 Lewis St.

“A person is ineligible to run for school director if he or she has been convicted of committing a sexual offense against a child,” it adds.

Those who desire to be a candidate for school director must file a written notice of intent to be a candidate and a nomination petition signed by at least 50 eligible electors who are registered to vote in the regular biennial school election.

Nomination petitions are available at the ASD administration office. The office is open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Completed petitions, according to the call for nominations, are to be submitted to Heather Schultz, ASD’s designated election official, no later than 3 p.m. on Sept. 1.

randi@pagosasun.com