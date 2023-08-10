New Thought topic: ‘Are you in “sync” with your soul?’

By Shayla McClure | New Thought Center for Inspirational Living

The Aug. 13 Sunday service will be a picnic service at 11 a.m. with Shayla White Eagle: “Are you in ‘sync’ with your Soul? — Living The Natural Life.”

“Every man has his own destiny: the only imperative is to follow it, to accept it, no matter where it leads him.” — Henry Miller.

The service will be at Xanadu and will include the SpiritHeart Band. August birthday celebrations will follow. Bring a dish and a lawn chair. Text for directions.

Upcoming events

SpiritHeart Band practice is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. We welcome musicians and singers to join the SpiritHeart band. Please text Bruce at (970) 507-0739 for band information.

Aug. 15: 21st Paneurythmy dancers will be performing and teaching Paneurythmy movements as a blessing for our planet.

Aug. 17: “Sacred Medicine Ways — Basic Healing Techniques with Shayla White Eagle.” This week will be “Recipes and Remedies For The Body, Mind and Spirit.” Learn how to use the energy around you to support the body, mind and spirit. Call or text (970) 309-6067 for more information.

Aug. 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Free books, CD and DVDs. Giveaway from our New Thought Center spiritual, self-discovery and inspirational library. We are making room for new things to come. Come visit and take home some awesome books, CDs, and DVDs. Located at the New Thought Center on the second floor of the Pagosa Lodge.

Aug. 20, 11 a.m.: Paneurythmy dancing. Wear white and join in dancing with nature.

Aug. 25, 6 p.m.: Film presentation by Shelly Spotleson-Sinclair.

Aug. 30, 10:30 a.m.: Sunday service with Dr. Elaine Harding. Ignite Your Life Group meeting after the service.

Sept. 10: Sunday service with Stephanie Morrow.

Oct. 21: Beerfest Vets4Vets fundraiser at Yamaguchi Park. Tickets will be on sale soon.

Nov. 11: Quintangled masquerade ball fundraiser with Julie Loar, author and creator of Quintangled and the Good Vibe Tribe. Tickets will be on sale soon.

Library

The Aspin Inspiration Memorial Library is a collection of spiritual books. We welcome you to visit and take some new thoughts home with a box of free books, CDs and DVDs on Aug. 19.

About us

The New Thought Center is a 501(c)(3) and promotes philosophies similar to Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers. We welcome local talents to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of the Pagosa Lodge (elevator available).