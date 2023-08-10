Manuel Martin Archuleta

Surrounded by loving family and friends, Manuel Martin Archuleta passed peacefully on to eternal rest in his family home on main street Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.

A rosary will be held for Manuel Friday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m., at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in downtown Pagosa Springs. His funeral will also be held at the church on Saturday morning, Aug. 12, at 9 a.m. Interment will take place at Hilltop Cemetery following the Mass.

Please see next week’s paper for his full obituary.