Manuel Martin Archuleta

111

Manuel Martin Archuleta

Surrounded by loving family and friends, Manuel Martin Archuleta passed peacefully on to eternal rest in his family home on main street Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. 

A rosary will be held for Manuel Friday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m., at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in downtown Pagosa Springs. His funeral will also be held at the church on Saturday morning, Aug. 12, at 9 a.m. Interment will take place at Hilltop Cemetery following the Mass. 

Please see next week’s paper for his full obituary.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR