Quartz Ridge fire burning on Pagosa Ranger District, two other new fires erupt south of state line

Staff report

According to the USDA Forest Service this afternoon: “The one-acre Quartz Ridge Fire was detected on the Pagosa Ranger District of the [San Juan National Forest] burning approximately three miles into the South San Juan Wilderness. The fire was detected via aircraft near Quartz Ridge, burning in steep, rugged terrain that is dense with snags.

“Firefighters are not engaging the fire due to the remote location and the risk associated with the terrain and working in dead and down trees. Fire managers are monitoring the fire and developing a strategic plan to suppress it should the fire move into terrain where we have the ability to engage.

“There are no closures in place, but hikers are recommended to avoid the Quartz Ridge Trail (#570).”

Two additional fires erupted approximately 12 miles south of the Colorado state line in New Mexico. Archuleta County Sheriff Mike LeRoux reported that the Lake Fire is approximately 30 acres and the American Mesa Fire is approximately 50 acres.

The Dry Lake fire west of Pagosa Springs (pictured on home page) in the First Notch area near mile marker 119 on U.S. 160 is also putting up a large amount of smoke this afternoon.

Updates will be provided as agencies provide additional information.