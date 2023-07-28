80.3 F
Pagosa Springs
Saturday, July 29, 2023

Soccer registration open for ages 5-12

0

By Matt Zaborowski | Town of Pagosa Springs Parks and Recreation 

Registration is now open for soccer ages 5-12 years. The registration fee is $45 for the first child and $25 for the second child. The deadline to register will be Aug. 11. 

Online registration will be available through our website, or stop by the Ross Aragon Community Center to fill out a form. Play will begin in late August and end in late September. 

Please call the Recreation Department with any questions at (970) 264-4151, ext. 233.

