Photo courtesy Rotary Club of Pagosa Springs

The Rotary Club of Pagosa Springs conducts its semiannual highway cleanup this past Saturday. Thirteen people participated, mostly Rotarians. The motto of Rotary is “service above self,” and the highway cleanup is just one of a number of service projects Rotarians do to service our local and global community. To learn more about Rotary, visit pagosaspringsrotary.org.