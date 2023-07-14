Continental Divide Trail Coalition launches stakeholder survey

CDTC seeks feedback from stakeholders and communities along the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail

Continental Divide Trail Coalition

The Continental Divide Trail Coalition (CDTC) is conducting a widespread survey of communities and stakeholders connected to the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail (CDT).

The CDTC Community Feedback Survey period is open through the end of July and individuals, tribal representatives, organizations and businesses in the CDT landscape are encouraged to participate.

Contributions from the survey will help guide the next phase of community-centric conservation efforts and the organization’s mission to complete, promote and protect the CDT. Input from the last strategic visioning process helped to identify action items like trail completion, organizational regionalization and equity in the CDT experience as top priorities, of which CDTC has made significant progress in its first decade.

“As CDTC enters our second decade of stewardship of the Continental Divide Trail, the voices and ideas of community members, partners, recreationists and other members of our trail community are more important than ever to help guide the future of our work,” said L Fisher, acting executive director for CDTC. “We hope that through this survey, we are able to continue to build our understanding of the priorities, challenges and opportunities along the trail so that future generations continue to enjoy all the benefits of a protected CDT and an accessible Continental Divide landscape.”

Stewardship of the 3,100-mile-long CDT is a collaborative effort with federal agencies working alongside tribes, trail organizations like CDTC, Gateway Communities, volunteers and others to steward the trail. CDTC actively works with partners and volunteers across the five states that encompass the CDT: Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho and New Mexico.

“As a grassroots organization, listening to the voices of the communities where we live and work is fundamental,” added Fisher. “The CDT acts as a trail to explore, a boost to rural economies, a classroom for youth and an office for land managers, farmers and others on working lands. Hearing input from everyone, from teachers to ranchers, from youth to business owners, from equestrians to bikers, and everyone in between will help to ensure that the future of the Continental Divide Trail continues to support the way of life in the Rocky Mountain West.”

CDTC plans to release the results from the Community Feedback Survey publicly in the fall. A link to the survey and more information is available at continentaldividetrail.org/2023-survey.