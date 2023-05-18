Pagosa Peak Open School to host community gallery night

By Emily Murphy | Pagosa Peak Open School
The Pagosa Springs community is invited to join Pagosa Peak Open School (PPOS) students in celebrating a year of learning during the Pagosa Peak Open School Showcase Night on Wednesday, May 24, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Student artwork, project documentation and school values will be highlighted with middle school tour guides leading the way.
The event is free and open to the public, with small plates provided. Come enjoy an evening of conversation, learning and art at PPOS.