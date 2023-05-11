Body recovered from Echo Lake following report of person missing in water

By Randi Pierce | Staff Writer

Responders recovered a body from Echo Lake Tuesday evening, May 9, after the person was reported missing in the water.

According to a press release from the Pagosa Fire Protection District, it was called to a missing person in the water at 5:33 p.m.

The press release notes the first arriving officer “established last know (sic) position of person in the water with the help of bystanders” and notification was made to “incoming resources that water deployment would be necessary.”

It adds, “First arriving engine company arrived and began to deploy rescue boat and don protective dry suits. Search commenced near the last known location. One person was retrieved from the water with assistance from Archuleta County personnel. Resuscitation efforts were initiated immediately upon retrieval.”

Archuleta County Sheriff Mike Le Roux explained Wednesday morning officials know at a point the individual was in the water swimming.

Le Roux declined to release the name of the individual prior to completion of the autopsy Friday, adding the incident is still under investigation.

randi@pagosasun.com