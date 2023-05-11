Photos courtesy Mueller family, Jamie Jones, Patti Copenhaver and Randi Pierce

Archuleta County and the Town of Pagosa Springs hosted the Big Spring Clean event May 5-6, providing free dumping and recycling to local residents. From the combined collection sites, an estimated 150 tons of trash was collected. Recycling included e-waste, appliances and metal. Televisions totaled nearly 300 and appliances added up to about 250. The county reports that costs related to e-waste collection fees, lost revenue in dump fees and overtime wages are estimated to be around $20,000, which will be absorbed by the county with contributions from the town. Volunteers participated in the roadside cleanup effort on Saturday followed by a barbecue, homemade ice cream contest, prizes, giveaways and live music from the Jackson Mountain Ramblers.