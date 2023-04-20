William Edward Thoune, “Bill,” passed away on April 16 at the Pine Ridge Extended Care Center. He was 72. We would like to express our gratitude to everyone at Pine Ridge for the wonderful care he received during his stay there.

Bill was born Jan. 29, 1951, in Gary, Ind., where he spent his formative years. He enlisted in the Army at 17 and served two highly decorated tours in Vietnam, including four Bronze stars and a Gallantry cross. Bill moved to Pagosa Springs in 2009, where he loved to fish and ride his Harley Davidson.

He is survived by his children, grandchildren, extended family and many friends. No services are planned at this time. Donations on Bill’s behalf may be sent to: David Westfall Veterans Foundation, 34 Country Club Rd., Angel Fire, NM 87710.