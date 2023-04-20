April 9, 1966 – March 2, 2023

Our beloved John Troy Archuleta passed away peacefully from this Earth on March 2 at 8:25 a.m. at his home in South Salt Lake City, Utah.

Troy, a Colorado native, was born in Durango, Colo., on April 9, 1966, to mother Marie Archuleta (Johnson).

Troy loved his home, his family and friends here in beautiful Pagosa Springs and visited as often as possible. He was a fun-loving and hardworking man who would give the coat off his back in a snowstorm to any person in need. A gentle giant with genuine kindness and laughter that brightened the day for all around him. A beloved son, father, grandfather and brother. Troy is now at peace, always watching over us.

He was preceded in death by his younger brother, Patrick. Troy is now survived by his loving daughter, Breanna Marie Archuleta; Sebastian Troy Archuleta-Smith (grandson); mother Marie Johnson (Kurt); sister Lupita Pearce; brothers Matt Archuleta and Gary Morann; and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services for Troy will be held on Monday, April 24, at Pope John Paul II Catholic Church starting at 9 a.m. Services include a rosary, a celebration of life Mass and his burial at Hill Top Cemetery in Pagosa Springs.

Friends and family are welcome to attend a luncheon at the Narthex at JPII following the services.