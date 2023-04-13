Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship to hear about Habitat for Humanity

By Joan Ward | Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

On Sunday, April 16, at 10:30 a.m., please join the Pagosa Unitarian Universalist (UU) Fellowship in-person or on Zoom to hear a presentation from the local Habitat for Humanity affiliate through a UU lens.

For nearly 30 years, Habitat for Humanity of Archuleta County built one home per year. For a long time, the group raised funds for construction and sold the home to a local workforce family for a price they could afford. The office would even manage its own mortgage loans and track monthly payments as they came in.

With the rising cost of construction, and a growing need for workforce housing and home ownership in the community, things have changed at this small, rural Habitat office. Habitat Archuleta is now in its second year of their current project to build 15 homes in five years, tripling their capacity.

Leah Ballard, the homeowner services coordinator at Habitat Archuleta, will give a personal account of her role on the team, update the community on the 2023 build season, discuss volunteer and donor opportunities, and explain the 2024 application process and depict what it might be like to partner with Habitat Archuleta to build a home. Anyone interested in volunteering, donating or applying would be welcome attend.

Ballard has been the homeowner services coordinator at Habitat Archuleta since the spring of 2022. After attending homebuyer education firsthand in 2018, Ballard decided to pursue a career demystifying creditworthiness. She obtained her NMLS license in 2019 just before hiking the entire Pacific Crest Trail.

Ballard then worked in the conventional mortgage world and perfected her file-naming conventions before finding her niche in the nonprofit arena. Now her days are filled not only with the puzzle of mortgage loan packaging, but also the dynamic tasks of heralding octogenarian volunteers, huge-hearted subcontractors, and the most vibrant board members and partner families a gal could ask for.

Join the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8991941305; Meeting ID: 899 194 1305. The call-in number is (346) 248-7799.

