Telecommunications issues affecting county

By Randi Pierce | Staff Writer

Pagosa Country’s Wednesday telecommunications issues were caused by a guard rail installation that damaged fiber, according to Eric Hittle of the Archuleta County Broadband Services Management Office.

According to a statement by CenturyLink, “Field Operations tested the fiber and detected a fault 8.7 miles from the site. A technician traversed the route and identified a fault on the fiber cable caused by a guardrail installation. Damage assessment is in progress.”

Hittle explained the damage took place closer to Durango and there is no estimated time for full repair.

Hittle reported Visionary customers have limited service on a back-up system, but added the back-up system is saturated. Internet users are asked to avoid using video and other services until service is fully restored.

Pagosa Springs Medical Center announced that it cannot receive incoming phone calls currently, adding, “If you have an emergency, you can still dial 9-1-1. Our emergency department is open 24/7 for emergent needs.”

randi@pagosasun.com