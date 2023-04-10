Coroner resigns, letters of interest being accepted

By Randi Pierce | Staff Writer

On Monday morning, Archuleta County Coroner Brandon Bishop announced his resignation effective April 16.

In his letter, Bishop indicates he has served in the role since September of 2018 and is taking a job with the Pagosa Springs Police Department, where he will be serving as a school resource officer.

The Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) is tasked with appointing someone to the role to fulfill Bishop’s term, according to BoCC chair Ronnie Maez.

Anyone with interest in serving is asked to submit a letter of interest to derek.woodman@archuletacounty.org.

This story has been updated to correct the year Bishop became coroner.