Archuleta School District Board of Education regular meeting Tuesday, April 11, 6 p.m.



Middle School Library

1. ROLL CALL

Subject

A. Zoom Video Link

Meeting

Apr 11, 2023 – Regular Meeting

Type

4. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Subject

A. Minutes

Meeting

Apr 11, 2023 – Regular Meeting

Type

Action

Recommended Action

Recommended approval of minutes as presented.

The minutes being presented for approval: March, 14 2023 Regular BOE Minutes

File Attachments

March 14 2023 Regular Meeting Minutes.pdf (758 KB)

5. CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS

Subject

A. Approval of Consent Agenda

Meeting

Apr 11, 2023 – Regular Meeting

Type

Action (Consent)

Recommended Action

Recommend approval of the claims and personnel as presented.

The consent agenda includes:

Claims totaling $681,164.34 for the month of March 2023 were presented for ratification. Personnel

Resignations/Retirements/Terminations Cabaellro, Xavier ~ MaT Technician

Hirings Berke-Hand, Susan ~ PSES Paraprofessional Fernandez, Lilia ~ Transportation AM SPED Aide Manazanares, Bill ~ Transportation AM Route Driver Pond, Justin ~ PSHS Assistant Baseball Coach Rababah, LaVonne ~ Transportation AM Route Driver Vaughan, Ben ~ Transportation Route Driver

Traffic Duty Hewitt, Belinda ~ PSES Traffic Duty



File Attachments

March Claims for April Meeting.pdf (2,691 KB)

Our adopted rules of Parliamentary Procedure, Robert’s Rules, provide for a consent agenda listing several items for approval of the Board by a single motion. Most of the items listed under the consent agenda have gone through Board subcommittee review and recommendation. Documentation concerning these items has been provided to all Board members and the public in advance to assure an extensive and thorough review. Items may be removed from the consent agenda at the request of any board member.

6. PUBLIC COMMENT

Subject

A. Public

Meeting

Apr 11, 2023 – Regular Meeting

Type

Information

7. DISCUSSION ONLY ITEMS

Subject

A. Auditor Update

Meeting

Apr 11, 2023 – Regular Meeting

Type

Discussion

The Districts auditor, Jessica Bogner with Wall, Smith, Bateman Inc., will review the FY 2021-2022 Financial Audit via ZOOM.

File Attachments

ARCHULETA SCHOOL DISTRICT 50 JT – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS JUNE 30, 2022.pdf (1,367 KB)

7. DISCUSSION ONLY ITEMS

Subject

B. Consultant Presentations

Meeting

Apr 11, 2023 – Regular Meeting

Type

Discussion

Two different firms will be submitting proposals, answering any questions, and presenting strategies to potentially help with new MLO and Building Construction/Renovation Bond.

ZOOM Presentations (30 minutes allotted for each presenter) from the following.

David Flaherty ~ Magellan Strategies

Lynea Hansen ~ Hansen Communications

8. ACTION ITEMS WITH DISCUSSION

Subject

A. Board Discussion of Financial Advisors Presentations

Meeting

Apr 11, 2023 – Regular Meeting

Type

Discussion

8. ACTION ITEMS WITH DISCUSSION

Subject

B. Second Reading of Policies

Meeting

Apr 11, 2023 – Regular Meeting

Type

Policy Second Reading

The Board will conduct the second reading on policy JFAB- Continuing Enrollment of Students Who Become Nonresidents and regulation JFABD-R – Homeless Students Regulation. Policy JICF-R – Secret Societies/Gang Activity- Regulation. The administration has determined that JICF-R is too cumbersome and does not apply to the district. Admin recommends that the Board not adopt the regulation.

File Attachments

2nd Reading of New Policies – JFAB_JFABD-R_JICF-R.pdf (880 KB)

Overview of 2nd Reading of New Policies April.pdf (281 KB)

9. COMMENTS

Subject

A. Board

Meeting

Apr 11, 2023 – Regular Meeting

Type

Information

The Board will take time to provide any comments they have on district events or meetings they have attended and/or things they have heard from the community.

9. COMMENTS

Subject

B. Superintendent

Meeting

Apr 11, 2023 – Regular Meeting

Type

Information

10. EXECUTIVE SESSION

Subject

A. Executive Session

Meeting

Apr 11, 2023 – Regular Meeting

Type

Action

Recommended Action

The Board reserves the right to meet in executive session for any other purpose allowed pursuant to C.R.S. 24-6-402(4) and such topic is announced at open session of the meeting.

11. BOARD DEBRIEF

Subject

A. Items for Future Board Meetings

Meeting

Apr 11, 2023 – Regular Meeting

Type