Your business can participate in the Big Spring Clean May 5 and 6

By Mary Jo Coulehan | Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce

As the snow melts, it seems trash just pops out of the ground along our roadways, streets and around our businesses. The Town of Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County will be holding an even bigger and better Big Spring Clean on May 5 and 6.

You will be seeing a lot more about all the various ways that you can dispose of trash, recycle and get things in order for beautifying your home or business area.

How can your business participate? Let’s get creative. How about throwing in a Big Spring Clean Sale that weekend? It would be easy for your business to participate and a good excuse to create some space for all the spring and summer items that you have coming in the door or rewarding people for working hard that day by offering a restaurant special, or other creative incentive.

While you are thinking of creating those Big Spring Clean sales, think about Big Spring Clean cleaning you can do in and around your business. Can you get your awnings power washed? Can you also wash down the dirt from your buildings, walkways, patios, etc.? Can you give the furniture a thorough cleaning or maybe some new cushions? Can you plan some landscaping? It doesn’t even have to be anything grand. Maybe a few extra flower baskets or xeriscaping to enhance your entrance or patio.

If your organization has adopted a part of the highway or county road, plan a pick-up day that weekend. Or, involve your organization in a part of the Big Spring Clean and get a trail head or area of town assigned to you and maybe win a fun prize for having the most volunteers or being the “best dressed” pick-up team. There are lots of fun ways you and your business or organization can get involved.

Hanging baskets

now available

The Chamber’s annual Hanging Basket Program is now open for sale. This annual program encourages businesses and residents to spruce up their entrances or homes and help make Pagosa the talked-about, beautiful community. You can hang these baskets after you work on the Big Spring Clean.

Again this year, we are offering 12-inch and 16-inch baskets. These 12-inch flower baskets are specially grown for this event. We especially want to thank our partners in this program for allowing us to help our community spruce up their areas.

All orders are processed online. Please visit www.pagosachamber.com. Click on the hanging basket graphic on the home page. The 12-inch baskets are anticipated to be delivered May 26, just before the Memorial Day weekend. The 16-inch baskets will be delivered some time the week following Memorial Day. We will let purchasers know as the date draws closer. Should you have any questions, please contact the Chamber at (970) 264-2360.