Training offered to develop youth leaders

Pagosa Springs Rotary Club

Do you have what it takes to become a dynamic leader and change yourself and the world?

Are you ready to develop your leadership skills or potential leadership skills?

Then we want to hear from you. We have an opportunity for all high school students in 10th or 11th grade. But you need to act fast.

Your local Rotary Club here in Pagosa Springs wants to sponsor you to attend this year’s RYLA retreat weekend in Leadville, Colo., June 2-4. RYLA is Rotary Youth Leadership Award. There’s no charge to participate and everything is provided, including transportation.

The RYLA retreat weekend provides a series of professionally developed activities. You’ll have a chance to set personal goals, work with diverse peers in conflict resolutions and so much more. The best part? Making new friends with others in Colorado.

Outdoor recreation activities in the area are endless, and we are planning to offer the RYLA participants a chance to experience leadership development through outdoor experiential learning as well as traditional classroom instruction. The Colorado Mountain College offers the opportunity to experience a ropes course, a climbing wall and hiking.

The first step is to fill out an application. You can pick one up at the library or contact Cindi Galabota at cindi@pagosalibrary.org. If you qualify, you’ll then be interviewed by the committee to find out about your school activities and interests. There’s room for two students. We will create a waiting list in case rooms become available and will let you know if we can send more.

Return your application to the library by April 17. Interviews will be held the week of April 17.