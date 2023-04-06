Registration open for multiple sports at Parks and Rec

By Matt Zaborowski | Town of Pagosa Springs Parks and Recreation

Registration for the adult recreational volleyball league is open until April 7. Games will be on Mondays and Wednesdays starting at 5:20 p.m. at the Ross Aragon Community Center. The league will run from April 17 through May 18. The cost is $100 to register a team. There is no online registration for this program.

Tee-ball league

The Recreation Department is now accepting registrations for our tee-ball league. The tee-ball league is for 4- and 5-year-olds and the cost is $40. Games will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting at 5:20 p.m. The season will run for four weeks in May. The deadline to register is April 14.

Youth baseball (ages 6-12)

Youth baseball registration for ages 6-12 is open until May 5. The registration fee is $40 for the first child and $20 for a second child in the same household. Online registration will be available through the town’s website, or you can fill out a registration form at the Community Center. Practices will start the week of May 8 and games will begin the week of June 5.

Adult softball (coed and men’s league)

Registration for coed and men’s adult softball is open until June 2. Games will start the week of June 13 and end mid-July. There will be a two-week tournament after double elimination. The cost is $250 to register a team. There is no online registration for this program.

Online registration

You can register online at https://www.pagosasprings.co.gov/recreation-division or stop by the Community Center to fill out a form.

Please call the Recreation Department with any questions at (970) 264-4151, ext. 233.