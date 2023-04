Public Meetings

The following meetings are subject to change.

Thursday, April 6

Archuleta County Combined Dispatch meeting. 10 a.m., sheriff’s office board room, 85 Harman Park Drive. Zoom: 7186713647.

Pagosa Springs Urban Renewal Authority meeting. 5 p.m., Town Hall, 551 Hot Springs Blvd, See town website for participation information: https://pagosasprings.civicweb.net/portal/.

Combined Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting. 5:30 p.m., Ross Aragon Community Center, 451 Hot Springs Blvd. See town website for participation information: https://pagosasprings.civicweb.net/portal/.

Monday, April 10

Archuleta County Public Health Department Transitional Advisory Committee meeting. 9 a.m., Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St. For more information, visit: http://archuletacounty.org/agendacenter.

Archuleta School District community meeting. 6 p.m., Pagosa Springs High School auditorium. A meeting to increase awareness, understanding and transparency around safety protocols and procedures currently in place and provide an opportunity to respond to community questions.

Tuesday, April 11

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners work session. 8:30 a.m., Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St. View Zoom meeting at: https://zoom.us/j/91609048375?pwd=dlFFV0J1cGVKa1NHWHFsa2taeGxtZz09, meeting ID: 916 0904 8375, passcode: 4141885. For more information, visit: http://archuletacounty.org/agendacenter.

Pagosa Fire Protection District Board of Directors regular meeting. 5:30 p.m., administrative office, 165 N. Pagosa Blvd.

Town Planning Commission meeting. 5:30 p.m., Town Hall, 451 Hot Springs Blvd. or via Zoom. See town website for participation information: https://pagosasprings.civicweb.net/portal/.

Archuleta School District Accountability Committee meeting. 5 p.m., Pagosa Springs Middle School library, 309 Lewis St.

Archuleta School District Board of Education meeting. 6 p.m., Pagosa Springs Middle School library, 309 Lewis St. Zoom information: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89392173022.

Wednesday, April 12

Pagosa Springs Community Development Corporation meeting. 5-6:30 p.m., Ross Aragon Community Center, 451 Hot Springs Blvd., or join Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83552743149?pwd=Z0RXejNJQXo0TkNNZmlYM0h4UHB5QT09.

Archuleta County Fair Board meeting. 6 p.m., CSU Extension office, 344 U.S. 84.

Thursday, April 13

Main Street Advisory Board monthly meeting. 4 p.m., Pagosa Springs Visitor Center meeting room, 105 Hot Springs Blvd. Join Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81315987125?pwd=UjhGQStKVEl5bjFHMldhNXdtc2hKUT09.

Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District regular board meeting. 5 p.m. PAWSD administrative offices, 100 Lyn Ave.

Monday, April 17

Archuleta County Public Health Department Transitional Advisory Committee meeting. 9 a.m., Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St. For more information, visit: http://archuletacounty.org/agendacenter.

Tuesday, April 18

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners work session. 8:30 a.m., Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St. View Zoom meeting at: https://zoom.us/j/91609048375?pwd=dlFFV0J1cGVKa1NHWHFsa2taeGxtZz09, meeting ID: 916 0904 8375, passcode: 4141885. For more information, visit: http://archuletacounty.org/agendacenter.

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners meeting. 1:30 p.m. Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St. View Zoom meeting: https://zoom.us/j/91609048375?pwd=dlFFV0J1cGVKa1NHWHFsa2taeGxtZz09, meeting ID: 916 0904 8375, passcode: 4141885. For more information, visit: http://archuletacounty.org/agendacenter.

Pagosa Peak Open School Board of Directors regular meeting. 5 p.m., 3133 Cornerstone Drive. Join Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9656099136?pwd=Z3Job2R1eXl0SE8rRzNpL0FucGpKZz09, meeting ID: 965 609 9136, passcode: 00001.

Wednesday, April 19

Pagosa Peak Open School Board of Directors work session. 1-4 p.m., 3133 Cornerstone Drive. Work session on strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats.

Upper San Juan Library District Board meeting. 4 p.m. via Zoom. Join us at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83398449146.

Thursday, April 20

Pagosa Springs Town Council meeting. 5 p.m., Town Hall council chambers, 451 Hot Springs Blvd. See town website for participation information: https://pagosasprings.civicweb.net/portal/.

Monday, April 24

Archuleta County Public Health Department Transitional Advisory Committee meeting. 9 a.m., Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St. For more information, visit: http://archuletacounty.org/agendacenter.

Tuesday, April 25

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners work session. 8:30 a.m., Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St. View Zoom meeting at: https://zoom.us/j/91609048375?pwd=dlFFV0J1cGVKa1NHWHFsa2taeGxtZz09, meeting ID: 916 0904 8375, passcode: 4141885. For more information, visit: http://archuletacounty.org/agendacenter.

Upper San Juan Health Service District Board of Directors meeting. 5 p.m. Join Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83611276692, meeting ID: 836 1127 6692.

Town Planning Commission meeting. 5:30 p.m., Town Hall, 451 Hot Springs Blvd. or via Zoom. See town website for participation information: https://pagosasprings.civicweb.net/portal/.

Wednesday, April 26

Archuleta County Planning Commission meeting. 6 p.m., Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St. and via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/96759128658?pwd=RmdWbHIzTXNyMEF3dEc4QThDNDRjQT09, meeting ID: 967 5912 8658, passcode: 39366. For more information, visit: http://archuletacounty.org/agendacenter.

Thursday, April 27

San Juan Basin Public Health Board of Health meeting. 9 a.m. For more information, visit https://sjbpublichealth.org/.

Upper San Juan Health Service District Board of Directors special meeting. Noon. Join Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83611276692, meeting ID: 836 1127 6692.

