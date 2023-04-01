Public Notices March 30, 2023

COUNTY COURT, SUMMIT COUNTY, COLORADO

CIVIL ACTION NO. 2011C518, Division C

WINSTON FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLLP, assignee of SKIER’S EDGE CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC.,

Plaintiff,

v.

RICHARD A. LANE A/K/A RICHARD E. LANE A/K/A RICHARD LANE A/K/A RICK A. LANE A/K/A R. A. LANE A/K/A RICHARD LANE A/K/A RICK LANE A/K/A RICHARD ANTHONY LANE and CAPRICE D. LANE A/K/A CAPRICE DEA LANE A/K/A CAPRICE D. ELDRIDGE-LANE A/K/A CAPRICE D. ELDRIDGE A/K/A CAPRICE ELDRIDGE A/K/A CAPRICE LANE ELDRIDGE A/K/A CAPRICE BOYD A/K/A CAPRICE D. BOYD A/K/A CAPRICE DEA BOYD,

Defendants

COMBINED NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

OF REAL PROPERTY

Sheriff Sale No.2022-12

This is to advise you that a Sheriff’s sale proceeding has been commenced through the office of the undersigned Sheriff pursuant to a Writ of Execution dated November 7, 2022, and C.R.S. 38-38-101 et seq. by WINSTON FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLLP, the holder and current owner of a judgment lien recorded on April 24, 2017 at Reception number 21702363 and on June 20, 2022 at Reception number 22203760 in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado. The judgment is based on a default under the Condominium Declaration of Skier’s Edge Condominium Association, Inc. recorded on August 5, 1981 at Reception number 226899 in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of the County of Summit, State of Colorado. The real property to be sold is legally described as follows:

Lot 382, PAGOSA HIGHLANDS ESTATES, County of Archuleta, State of Colorado

and commonly known as 29 Moon Court, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 (hereinafter the “Property”).

PLEASE NOTE THAT THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN ON THE SUBJECT PROPERTY.

Original judgment in the amount of $12,584.84

Revived judgment in the amount of $48,839.78

NOTICE OF SALE

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I shall, on April 26, 2023 at 10:00 A.M., at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147, offer for public sale to the highest and best bidder, for cash, at public auction, all the right, title and interest of the Defendants in said property described above, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

Plaintiff makes no warranty relating to title, possession, or quiet enjoyment in and to said real property in connection with this sale.

Bidders are required to have cash or certified funds to cover their highest bid at the time of sale. Certified funds are payable to the registry of the Summit County Court.

First Publication: March 2, 2023

Last Publication: March 30, 2023

Published in: The Pagosa Sun

All telephone inquiries for information should be directed to the office of the undersigned Sheriff at (970) 264-8430. The name, address and telephone number of the attorney representing the legal owner of the above described lien is Sarah Pizzo, Esq., Reg No. 43826, Douglas A. Turner, P.C., 602 Park Point Drive, Suite 240, Golden, Colorado 80401, (303) 273-2923.

DATED at Archuleta County, Colorado this 27th day of January, 2023.

Mike Le Roux, Sheriff

County of Archuleta

State of Colorado

By: /s/ Lorina Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

COMBINED NOTICE – PUBLICATION

CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE

SALE NO. 2023-001

To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:

On January 12, 2023, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records.

Original Grantor(s) Jonathan A. Bollig and Brandie J. Herrera

Original Beneficiary(ies) Bank of the San Juans

Current Holder of Evidence of Debt Park Tree Foundation, LLC

Date of Deed of Trust May 09, 2006

County of Recording Archuleta

Recording Date of Deed of Trust May 16, 2006

Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 20604449

Original Principal Amount $62,000.00

Outstanding Principal Balance $61,080.26

Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: Failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.

THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

LOT 602, PAGOSA HIGHLANDS ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FEBRUARY 7, 1972, AS RECEPTION NO. 75409, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK AND RECORDER, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO.

Also known by street and number as: 45 Navajo Court, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.

THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.

NOTICE OF SALE

The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.

THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 05/11/2023, at the Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office at 449 San Juan St. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication 3/16/2023

Last Publication 4/13/2023

Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;

DATE: 01/12/2023

Elsa P. White, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado

By: Elsa P. White, Public Trustee

The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:

Brown Dunning Walker Fein PC 2000 SOUTH COLORADO BLVD., TOWER TWO, SUITE 700, DENVER, CO 80222 (303) 329-3363

Attorney File # 3938-018

The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.

©Public Trustees’ Association of Colorado Revised 1/2015

DISTRICT COURT, Archuleta COUNTY, STATE OF COLORADO

CIVIL ACTION NO. 2021CV030040 DIVISION NO. MG

COMBINED NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

AND RIGHT TO CURE AND REDEEM

Plaintiff, PAGOSA LAKES PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION

v.

Defendants, GERALDINE JANSSEN

Sheriff Sale 2023-06

Regarding: Sheriff Sale of Real Property under Decree of Foreclosure, pursuant to Court Order and C.R.S. §38-38-101 et seq., County of Archuleta, State of Colorado.

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS, Please take notice:

This is to advise you that a Sheriff sale proceeding has been commenced through the office of the undersigned Sheriff pursuant to a Court Order and Decree dated February 2, 2023, and C.R.S. 38-38-101 et seq., by Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, the current holder of a lien recorded on June 12, 2002 at Rec. No. 20205277, in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado. The judicial foreclosure is based on a default under the Declaration of Restrictions Pagosa, recorded on June 24, 1970 at Reception No. 73297 in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado. The Declaration and notices, as recorded, establish a lien for the benefit of Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, against real property legally described as follows:

Lots 401, PAGOSA TRAILS, according to the plat thereof filed for record September 13, 1971 as Reception No. 74885.

Also known as: 11 Lynx Court

NOTICE OF SALE

You and each of you are hereby notified that a Sheriff’s Sale of the referenced property is to be conducted by the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office of Archuleta County, Colorado at 10:00 a.m., on the 10th day of May, 2023, at 85 Harman Park Dr., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; phone number 970-264-8434. At which sale, the above-described real property and improvements thereon will be sold to the highest bidder. Plaintiff makes no warranty relating to title, possession, or quiet enjoyment in and to said real property in connection with this sale.

**BIDDERS ARE REQUIRED TO HAVE CASH OR CERTIFIED FUNDS SUFFICIENT TO COVER THEIR HIGHEST BID AT TIME OF SALE. **

PLEASE NOTE THAT THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN ON THE SUBJECT PROPERTY.

First Publication: 3/16/2023

Last Publication: 4/13/2023

Published In: Pagosa Sun

DATED in Colorado this 7th day of February,2023.

Mike Le Roux, Sheriff

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

ATTORNEY FOR THE PLAINTIFF: ORTEN CAVANAGH HOLMES & HUNT, LLC

1445 Market Street, Suite 350, Denver, CO 80202

DISTRICT COURT, Archuleta COUNTY, STATE OF COLORADO

CIVIL ACTION NO. 2021CV030040 DIVISION NO. MG

COMBINED NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

AND RIGHT TO CURE AND REDEEM

Plaintiff, Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association

v.

Defendants, GERALDINE JANSSEN

Sheriff Sale 2023-07

Regarding: Sheriff Sale of Real Property under Decree of Foreclosure, pursuant to Court Order and C.R.S. §38-38-101 et seq., County of Archuleta, State of Colorado.

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS, Please take notice:

This is to advise you that a Sheriff sale proceeding has been commenced through the office of the undersigned Sheriff pursuant to a Court Order and Decree dated February 2, 2023, and C.R.S. 38-38-101 et seq., by Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, the current holder of a lien recorded on June 12, 2002 at Rec. No. 20205277, in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado. The judicial foreclosure is based on a default under the Declaration of Restrictions Pagosa, recorded on June 24, 1970 at Reception No. 73297 in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado. The Declaration and notices, as recorded, establish a lien for the benefit of Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, against real property legally described as follows:

Lots 400, PAGOSA TRAILS, according to the plat thereof filed for record September 13, 1971 as Reception No. 74885.

Also known as: 19 Lynx Court, Pagosa Springs CO 81147

NOTICE OF SALE

You and each of you are hereby notified that a Sheriff’s Sale of the referenced property is to be conducted by the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office of Archuleta County, Colorado at 11:00 a.m., on the 10th day of May, 2023, at 85 Harman Park Dr., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; phone number 970-264-8434. At which sale, the above-described real property and improvements thereon will be sold to the highest bidder. Plaintiff makes no warranty relating to title, possession, or quiet enjoyment in and to said real property in connection with this sale.

**BIDDERS ARE REQUIRED TO HAVE CASH OR CERTIFIED FUNDS SUFFICIENT TO COVER THEIR HIGHEST BID AT TIME OF SALE. **

PLEASE NOTE THAT THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN ON THE SUBJECT PROPERTY.

First Publication: 3/16/2023

Last Publication: 4/13/2023

Published In: Pagosa Sun

DATED in Colorado this 7th day of February, 2023.

Mike Le Roux, Sheriff

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

ATTORNEY FOR THE PLAINTIFF:

ORTEN CAVANAGH HOLMES & HUNT, LLC

1445 Market Street, Suite 350

Denver, CO 80202

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

109 Harman Park Drive

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Plaintiff: The Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, CO

v.

Defendants: Canadian Crafts, Inc., Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, Archuleta County Public Trustee, and all Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest in the Subject Matter of this Action.

Case Number 2023CV030016

Attorney or Party Without Party:

Todd A. Weaver, Reg. No. 31708

P.O. Box 1507

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number (970) 264-8321

Fax Number: Withheld Pursuant to Rule

Email: TWeaver@ArchuletaCounty.org

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT: CANADIAN CRAFTS, INC.

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

Dated: March 7, 2023

Published in The Pagosa Sun.

First Publication: March 16, 2023.

Last Publication: April 13, 2023.

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

109 Harman Park Drive

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Plaintiff: The Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, CO

v.

Defendants: Canadian Crafts, Inc., Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, Archuleta County Public Trustee, and all Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest in the Subject Matter of this Action.

Case Number 2023CV030015

Attorney or Party Without Party:

Todd A. Weaver, Reg. No. 31708

P.O. Box 1507

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number (970) 264-8321

Fax Number: Withheld Pursuant to Rule

Email: TWeaver@ArchuletaCounty.org

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT: CANADIAN CRAFTS, INC.

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

Dated: March 7, 2023

Published in The Pagosa Sun.

First Publication: March 16, 2023.

Last Publication: April 13, 2023.

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

109 Harman Park Drive

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Plaintiff: The Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, CO

v.

Defendants: Canadian Crafts, Inc., Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, Archuleta County Public Trustee, and all Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest in the Subject Matter of this Action.

Case Number 2023CV030024

Attorney or Party Without Party:

Todd A. Weaver, Reg. No. 31708

P.O. Box 1507

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number (970) 264-8321

Fax Number: Withheld Pursuant to Rule

Email: TWeaver@ArchuletaCounty.org

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT: CANADIAN CRAFTS, INC.

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

Dated: March 7, 2023

Published in The Pagosa Sun.

First Publication: March 23, 2023.

Last Publication: April 20, 2023.

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

109 Harman Park Drive

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Plaintiff: The Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, CO

v.

Defendants: Canadian Crafts, Inc., Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, Archuleta County Public Trustee, and all Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest in the Subject Matter of this Action.

Case Number 2023CV030025

Attorney or Party Without Party:

Todd A. Weaver, Reg. No. 31708

P.O. Box 1507

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number (970) 264-8321

Fax Number: Withheld Pursuant to Rule

Email: TWeaver@ArchuletaCounty.org

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT: CANADIAN CRAFTS, INC.

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

Dated: March 7, 2023

Published in The Pagosa Sun.

First Publication: March 23, 2023.

Last Publication: April 20, 2023.

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

109 Harman Park Drive

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Plaintiff: The Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, CO

v.

Defendants: Canadian Crafts, Inc., Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, Archuleta County Public Trustee, and all Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest in the Subject Matter of this Action.

Case Number 2023CV030017

Attorney or Party Without Party:

Todd A. Weaver, Reg. No. 31708

P.O. Box 1507

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number (970) 264-8321

Fax Number: Withheld Pursuant to Rule

Email: TWeaver@ArchuletaCounty.org

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT: CANADIAN CRAFTS, INC.

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

Dated: March 7, 2023

Published in The Pagosa Sun.

First Publication: March 23, 2023.

Last Publication: April 20, 2023.

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

109 Harman Park Drive

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Plaintiff: The Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, CO

v.

Defendants: Canadian Crafts, Inc., Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, Archuleta County Public Trustee, and all Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest in the Subject Matter of this Action.

Case Number 2023CV030022

Attorney or Party Without Party:

Todd A. Weaver, Reg. No. 31708

P.O. Box 1507

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number (970) 264-8321

Fax Number: Withheld Pursuant to Rule

Email: TWeaver@ArchuletaCounty.org

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT: CANADIAN CRAFTS, INC.

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

Dated: March 7, 2023

Published in The Pagosa Sun.

First Publication: March 23, 2023.

Last Publication: April 20, 2023.

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

109 Harman Park Drive

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Plaintiff: The Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, CO

v.

Defendants: Canadian Crafts, Inc., Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, Archuleta County Public Trustee, and all Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest in the Subject Matter of this Action.

Case Number 2023CV030020

Attorney or Party Without Party:

Todd A. Weaver, Reg. No. 31708

P.O. Box 1507

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number (970) 264-8321

Fax Number: Withheld Pursuant to Rule

Email: TWeaver@ArchuletaCounty.org

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT: CANADIAN CRAFTS, INC.

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

Dated: March 7, 2023

Published in The Pagosa Sun.

First Publication: March 23, 2023.

Last Publication: April 20, 2023.

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

109 Harman Park Drive

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Plaintiff: The Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, CO

v.

Defendants: Canadian Crafts, Inc., Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, Archuleta County Public Trustee, and all Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest in the Subject Matter of this Action.

Case Number 2023CV030018

Attorney or Party Without Party:

Todd A. Weaver, Reg. No. 31708

P.O. Box 1507

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number (970) 264-8321

Fax Number: Withheld Pursuant to Rule

Email: TWeaver@ArchuletaCounty.org

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT: CANADIAN CRAFTS, INC.

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

Dated: March 7, 2023

Published in The Pagosa Sun.

First Publication: March 23, 2023.

Last Publication: April 20, 2023.

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

109 Harman Park Drive

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Plaintiff: The Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, CO

v.

Defendants: Canadian Crafts, Inc., Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, Archuleta County Public Trustee, and all Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest in the Subject Matter of this Action.

Case Number 2023CV030021

Attorney or Party Without Party:

Todd A. Weaver, Reg. No. 31708

P.O. Box 1507

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number (970) 264-8321

Fax Number: Withheld Pursuant to Rule

Email: TWeaver@ArchuletaCounty.org

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT: CANADIAN CRAFTS, INC.

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

Dated: March 7, 2023

Published in The Pagosa Sun.

First Publication: March 23, 2023.

Last Publication: April 20, 2023.

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

109 Harman Park Drive

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Plaintiff: The Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, CO

v.

Defendants: Canadian Crafts, Inc., Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, Archuleta County Public Trustee, and all Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest in the Subject Matter of this Action.

Case Number 2023CV030023

Attorney or Party Without Party:

Todd A. Weaver, Reg. No. 31708

P.O. Box 1507

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number (970) 264-8321

Fax Number: Withheld Pursuant to Rule

Email: TWeaver@ArchuletaCounty.org

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT: CANADIAN CRAFTS, INC.

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

Dated: March 7, 2023

Published in The Pagosa Sun.

First Publication: March 23, 2023.

Last Publication: April 20, 2023.

DISTRICT COURT, Archuleta COUNTY, STATE OF COLORADO

CIVIL ACTION NO. 2022CV030068 DIVISION NO. 1

COMBINED NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

AND RIGHT TO CURE AND REDEEM

Plaintiff, Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association

v.

Defendants, CLETUS FOY; JANET FOY

Sheriff Sale 2023-08

Regarding: Sheriff Sale of Real Property under Decree of Foreclosure, pursuant to Court Order and C.R.S. §38-38-101 et seq., County of Archuleta, State of Colorado.

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS, Please take notice:

This is to advise you that a Sheriff sale proceeding has been commenced through the office of the undersigned Sheriff pursuant to a Court Order and Decree dated January 3, 2023, and C.R.S. 38-38-101 et seq., by Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, the current holder of a lien recorded on September 21, 2016 at Rec. No. 21606036, in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado. The judicial foreclosure is based on a default under the Declaration of Restrictions Pagosa, recorded on June 24, 1970 at Reception No. 73297 in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado. The Declaration and notices, as recorded, establish a lien for the benefit of Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, against real property legally described as follows:

Lot 418, PAGOSA TRAILS, PT Sec: 24 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W

Also known as: 31 Arroyo Ct, Pagosa Springs CO 81147

NOTICE OF SALE

You and each of you are hereby notified that a Sheriff’s Sale of the referenced property is to be conducted the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office of Archuleta County, Colorado at 10:00 a.m., on the 24th day of May, 2023, at 85 Harman Park Dr., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; phone number 970-264-8434. At which sale, the above-described real property and improvements thereon will be sold to the highest bidder. Plaintiff makes no warranty relating to title, possession, or quiet enjoyment in and to said real property in connection with this sale.

**BIDDERS ARE REQUIRED TO HAVE CASH OR CERTIFIED FUNDS SUFFICIENT TO COVER THEIR HIGHEST BID AT TIME OF SALE. **

PLEASE NOTE THAT THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN ON THE SUBJECT PROPERTY.

First Publication: 3/30/23

Last Publication: 4/27/23

Published In: Pagosa Sun

DATED in Colorado this 23rd day of February, 2023.

Mike Le Roux, Sheriff

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

ATTORNEY FOR THE PLAINTIFF: ORTEN CAVANAGH HOLMES & HUNT, LLC

1445 Market Street, Suite 350, Denver, CO 80202

DISTRICT COURT, Archuleta COUNTY, STATE OF COLORADO

CIVIL ACTION NO. 2022CV030068 DIVISION NO. 1

COMBINED NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

AND RIGHT TO CURE AND REDEEM

Plaintiff, Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association

v.

Defendants, CLETUS FOY; JANET FOY

Sheriff Sale 2023-09

Regarding: Sheriff Sale of Real Property under Decree of Foreclosure, pursuant to Court Order and C.R.S. §38-38-101 et seq., County of Archuleta, State of Colorado.

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS, Please take notice:

This is to advise you that a Sheriff sale proceeding has been commenced through the office of the undersigned Sheriff pursuant to a Court Order and Decree dated January 3, 2023, and C.R.S. 38-38-101 et seq., by Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, the current holder of a lien recorded on September 21, 2016 at Rec. No. 21606036, in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado. The judicial foreclosure is based on a default under the Declaration of Restrictions Pagosa, recorded on June 24, 1970 at Reception No. 73297 in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado. The Declaration and notices, as recorded, establish a lien for the benefit of Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, against real property legally described as follows:

Lot 417, PAGOSA TRAILS, PT Sec: 24 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W

Also known as: 37 Arroyo Ct, Pagosa Springs CO 81147

NOTICE OF SALE

You and each of you are hereby notified that a Sheriff’s Sale of the referenced property is to be conducted the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office of Archuleta County, Colorado at 11:00 a.m., on the 24th day of May, 2023, at 85 Harman Park Dr., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; phone number 970-264-8434. At which sale, the above-described real property and improvements thereon will be sold to the highest bidder. Plaintiff makes no warranty relating to title, possession, or quiet enjoyment in and to said real property in connection with this sale.

**BIDDERS ARE REQUIRED TO HAVE CASH OR CERTIFIED FUNDS SUFFICIENT TO COVER THEIR HIGHEST BID AT TIME OF SALE. **

PLEASE NOTE THAT THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN ON THE SUBJECT PROPERTY.

First Publication: 3/30/23

Last Publication: 4/27/23

Published In: Pagosa Sun

DATED in Colorado this 23rd day of February, 2023.

Mike Le Roux, Sheriff

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

ATTORNEY FOR THE PLAINTIFF: ORTEN CAVANAGH HOLMES & HUNT, LLC

1445 Market Street, Suite 350, Denver, CO 80202

NOTICE OF ELECTION

POLLING PLACE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and, particularly, to the electors of the Loma Linda Metropolitan District of Archuleta County, Colorado:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an election will be held on the 2nd day of May, 2023, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. The Board of Directors of the District have designated the following polling places:

Ross Aragon Community Center

451 Hot Springs Blvd. Pagosa Springs, CO

At said election, the electors of the District shall vote for 3 Directors to serve the following terms of office on the Board of Directors of the District:

The names of persons nominated as Director for a FOUR-Year Term

Brad Sumpter

William Trimarco

Bill Remien

Barbara Hanrahan

Public Notice of Online Auction: The Town of Pagosa Springs announces the sale of the following commercial cooking appliances through an online auction site: 1) Blodgett Stacked Convection Oven; 2) Dynamic Cooking System Griddle; 3) Dynamic Cooking System 6 Burner Gas Range with Oven; and 4) Dynamic Cooking System Deep Fryer. All appliances are approximately 20 years old and are being sold as is. The auction can be accessed through Public Surplus at www.publicsurplus.com and browse by region selecting Colorado and then Town of Pagosa Springs. The auction site has information on the appliances plus pictures. The auction for these items will close on April 13, 2023 at 1:00 pm. Any questions, please contact Town Staff at (970) 264-4151 x400 or surplus@pagosasprings.co.gov.

Request for Proposal: The Town of Pagosa Springs, which acts as the managing entity for the Pagosa Springs Sanitation General Improvement District (hereafter “PSSGID” or “District”), is soliciting proposals from qualified firms, teams of firms, and individuals to perform an assessment of the PSSGID’s operations, assets, and future policy and financial considerations for the PSSGID to allow the Board and staff to make informed decisions for its future operations. Please visit the Town’s website at www.pagosasprings.co.gov for details and instructions on the request for proposal.

