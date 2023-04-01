25.7 F
Pagosa Springs
Sunday, April 2, 2023

Public Notices March 30, 2023

1479

COUNTY COURT, SUMMIT COUNTY, COLORADO

CIVIL ACTION NO. 2011C518, Division C

WINSTON FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLLP, assignee of SKIER’S EDGE CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC.,

Plaintiff,

v.

RICHARD A. LANE A/K/A RICHARD E. LANE A/K/A RICHARD LANE A/K/A RICK A. LANE A/K/A R. A. LANE A/K/A RICHARD LANE A/K/A RICK LANE A/K/A RICHARD ANTHONY LANE and CAPRICE D. LANE A/K/A CAPRICE DEA LANE A/K/A CAPRICE D. ELDRIDGE-LANE A/K/A CAPRICE D. ELDRIDGE A/K/A CAPRICE ELDRIDGE A/K/A CAPRICE LANE ELDRIDGE A/K/A CAPRICE BOYD A/K/A CAPRICE D. BOYD A/K/A CAPRICE DEA BOYD,

Defendants

COMBINED NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE 

OF REAL PROPERTY

Sheriff Sale No.2022-12

This is to advise you that a Sheriff’s sale proceeding has been commenced through the office of the undersigned Sheriff pursuant to a Writ of Execution dated November 7, 2022, and C.R.S. 38-38-101 et seq. by WINSTON FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLLP, the holder and current owner of a judgment lien recorded on April 24, 2017 at Reception number 21702363 and on June 20, 2022 at Reception number 22203760 in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado. The judgment is based on a default under the Condominium Declaration of Skier’s Edge Condominium Association, Inc. recorded on August 5, 1981 at Reception number 226899 in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of the County of Summit, State of Colorado. The real property to be sold is legally described as follows:

Lot 382, PAGOSA HIGHLANDS ESTATES, County of Archuleta, State of Colorado

and commonly known as 29 Moon Court, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 (hereinafter the “Property”).

PLEASE NOTE THAT THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN ON THE SUBJECT PROPERTY.

Original judgment in the amount of $12,584.84

Revived judgment in the amount of $48,839.78

NOTICE OF SALE

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I shall, on April 26, 2023 at 10:00 A.M., at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147, offer for public sale to the highest and best bidder, for cash, at public auction, all the right, title and interest of the Defendants in said property described above, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

Plaintiff makes no warranty relating to title, possession, or quiet enjoyment in and to said real property in connection with this sale.

Bidders are required to have cash or certified funds to cover their highest bid at the time of sale. Certified funds are payable to the registry of the Summit County Court.

First Publication: March 2, 2023

Last Publication: March 30, 2023

Published in: The Pagosa Sun 

All telephone inquiries for information should be directed to the office of the undersigned Sheriff at (970) 264-8430. The name, address and telephone number of the attorney representing the legal owner of the above described lien is Sarah Pizzo, Esq., Reg No. 43826, Douglas A. Turner, P.C., 602 Park Point Drive, Suite 240, Golden, Colorado 80401, (303) 273-2923.

DATED at Archuleta County, Colorado this 27th day of January, 2023.

Mike Le Roux, Sheriff

County of Archuleta 

State of Colorado

By: /s/ Lorina Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager 

Published March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

COMBINED NOTICE – PUBLICATION

CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE 

SALE NO. 2023-001

To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:

On January 12, 2023, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records.

Original Grantor(s) Jonathan A. Bollig and Brandie J. Herrera

Original Beneficiary(ies) Bank of the San Juans

Current Holder of Evidence of Debt Park Tree Foundation, LLC

Date of Deed of Trust May 09, 2006

County of Recording Archuleta

Recording Date of Deed of Trust May 16, 2006

Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 20604449 

Original Principal Amount $62,000.00

Outstanding Principal Balance $61,080.26

Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: Failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.

THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

LOT 602, PAGOSA HIGHLANDS ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FEBRUARY 7, 1972, AS RECEPTION NO. 75409, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK AND RECORDER, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO.

Also known by street and number as: 45 Navajo Court, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.

THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.

NOTICE OF SALE

The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust. 

THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 05/11/2023, at the Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office at 449 San Juan St. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law. 

First Publication 3/16/2023

Last Publication 4/13/2023

Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;

DATE: 01/12/2023

Elsa P. White, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado

By: Elsa P. White, Public Trustee

The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:

Brown Dunning Walker Fein PC 2000 SOUTH COLORADO BLVD., TOWER TWO, SUITE 700, DENVER, CO 80222 (303) 329-3363

Attorney File # 3938-018

The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.

©Public Trustees’ Association of Colorado Revised 1/2015

Published March 16, 23, 30, April 6 and 13, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT, Archuleta COUNTY, STATE OF COLORADO

CIVIL ACTION NO. 2021CV030040 DIVISION NO. MG

COMBINED NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE OF REAL PROPERTY 

AND RIGHT TO CURE AND REDEEM

Plaintiff, PAGOSA LAKES PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION

v.

Defendants, GERALDINE JANSSEN

Sheriff Sale 2023-06

Regarding: Sheriff Sale of Real Property under Decree of Foreclosure, pursuant to Court Order and C.R.S. §38-38-101 et seq., County of Archuleta, State of Colorado.

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS, Please take notice:

This is to advise you that a Sheriff sale proceeding has been commenced through the office of the undersigned Sheriff pursuant to a Court Order and Decree dated February 2, 2023, and C.R.S. 38-38-101 et seq., by Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, the current holder of a lien recorded on June 12, 2002 at Rec. No. 20205277, in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado. The judicial foreclosure is based on a default under the Declaration of Restrictions Pagosa, recorded on June 24, 1970 at Reception No. 73297 in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado. The Declaration and notices, as recorded, establish a lien for the benefit of Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, against real property legally described as follows:

Lots 401, PAGOSA TRAILS, according to the plat thereof filed for record September 13, 1971 as Reception No. 74885.

Also known as: 11 Lynx Court 

NOTICE OF SALE

You and each of you are hereby notified that a Sheriff’s Sale of the referenced property is to be conducted by the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office of Archuleta County, Colorado at 10:00 a.m., on the 10th day of May, 2023, at 85 Harman Park Dr., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; phone number 970-264-8434. At which sale, the above-described real property and improvements thereon will be sold to the highest bidder. Plaintiff makes no warranty relating to title, possession, or quiet enjoyment in and to said real property in connection with this sale.

**BIDDERS ARE REQUIRED TO HAVE CASH OR CERTIFIED FUNDS SUFFICIENT TO COVER THEIR HIGHEST BID AT TIME OF SALE. **

PLEASE NOTE THAT THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN ON THE SUBJECT PROPERTY.

First Publication: 3/16/2023

Last Publication: 4/13/2023

Published In: Pagosa Sun 

DATED in Colorado this 7th day of February,2023.

Mike Le Roux, Sheriff

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager 

ATTORNEY FOR THE PLAINTIFF: ORTEN CAVANAGH HOLMES & HUNT, LLC

1445 Market Street, Suite 350, Denver, CO 80202

Published March 16, 23, 30, April 6 and 13, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT, Archuleta COUNTY, STATE OF COLORADO

CIVIL ACTION NO. 2021CV030040 DIVISION NO. MG

COMBINED NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE OF REAL PROPERTY 

AND RIGHT TO CURE AND REDEEM

Plaintiff, Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association

v.

Defendants, GERALDINE JANSSEN

Sheriff Sale 2023-07

Regarding: Sheriff Sale of Real Property under Decree of Foreclosure, pursuant to Court Order and C.R.S. §38-38-101 et seq., County of Archuleta, State of Colorado.

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS, Please take notice:

This is to advise you that a Sheriff sale proceeding has been commenced through the office of the undersigned Sheriff pursuant to a Court Order and Decree dated February 2, 2023, and C.R.S. 38-38-101 et seq., by Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, the current holder of a lien recorded on June 12, 2002 at Rec. No. 20205277, in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado. The judicial foreclosure is based on a default under the Declaration of Restrictions Pagosa, recorded on June 24, 1970 at Reception No. 73297 in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado. The Declaration and notices, as recorded, establish a lien for the benefit of Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, against real property legally described as follows:

Lots 400, PAGOSA TRAILS, according to the plat thereof filed for record September 13, 1971 as Reception No. 74885.

Also known as: 19 Lynx Court, Pagosa Springs CO 81147

NOTICE OF SALE

You and each of you are hereby notified that a Sheriff’s Sale of the referenced property is to be conducted by the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office of Archuleta County, Colorado at 11:00 a.m., on the 10th day of May, 2023, at 85 Harman Park Dr., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; phone number 970-264-8434. At which sale, the above-described real property and improvements thereon will be sold to the highest bidder. Plaintiff makes no warranty relating to title, possession, or quiet enjoyment in and to said real property in connection with this sale.

**BIDDERS ARE REQUIRED TO HAVE CASH OR CERTIFIED FUNDS SUFFICIENT TO COVER THEIR HIGHEST BID AT TIME OF SALE. **

PLEASE NOTE THAT THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN ON THE SUBJECT PROPERTY.

First Publication: 3/16/2023

Last Publication: 4/13/2023

Published In: Pagosa Sun 

DATED in Colorado this 7th day of February, 2023.

Mike Le Roux, Sheriff 

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager 

ATTORNEY FOR THE PLAINTIFF: 

ORTEN CAVANAGH HOLMES & HUNT, LLC

1445 Market Street, Suite 350

Denver, CO 80202

Published March 16, 23, 30, April 6 and 13, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

109 Harman Park Drive

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Plaintiff: The Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, CO 

v.

Defendants: Canadian Crafts, Inc., Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, Archuleta County Public Trustee, and all Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest in the Subject Matter of this Action.

Case Number 2023CV030016

Attorney or Party Without Party:

Todd A. Weaver, Reg. No. 31708

P.O. Box 1507

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number (970) 264-8321

Fax Number: Withheld Pursuant to Rule

Email: TWeaver@ArchuletaCounty.org

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT: CANADIAN CRAFTS, INC.

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

Dated: March 7, 2023

Published in The Pagosa Sun.

First Publication: March 16, 2023.

Last Publication: April 13, 2023.

Published March 16, 23, 30, April 6 and 13, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

109 Harman Park Drive

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Plaintiff: The Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, CO 

v.

Defendants: Canadian Crafts, Inc., Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, Archuleta County Public Trustee, and all Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest in the Subject Matter of this Action.

Case Number 2023CV030015

Attorney or Party Without Party:

Todd A. Weaver, Reg. No. 31708

P.O. Box 1507

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number (970) 264-8321

Fax Number: Withheld Pursuant to Rule

Email: TWeaver@ArchuletaCounty.org

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT: CANADIAN CRAFTS, INC.

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

Dated: March 7, 2023

Published in The Pagosa Sun.

First Publication: March 16, 2023.

Last Publication: April 13, 2023.

Published March 16, 23, 30, April 6 and 13, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

109 Harman Park Drive

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Plaintiff: The Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, CO 

v.

Defendants: Canadian Crafts, Inc., Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, Archuleta County Public Trustee, and all Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest in the Subject Matter of this Action.

Case Number 2023CV030024

Attorney or Party Without Party:

Todd A. Weaver, Reg. No. 31708

P.O. Box 1507

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number (970) 264-8321

Fax Number: Withheld Pursuant to Rule

Email: TWeaver@ArchuletaCounty.org

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT: CANADIAN CRAFTS, INC.

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

Dated: March 7, 2023

Published in The Pagosa Sun.

First Publication: March 23, 2023.

Last Publication: April 20, 2023.

Published March 23, 30, April 6, 13 and 20, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

109 Harman Park Drive

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Plaintiff: The Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, CO 

v.

Defendants: Canadian Crafts, Inc., Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, Archuleta County Public Trustee, and all Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest in the Subject Matter of this Action.

Case Number 2023CV030025

Attorney or Party Without Party:

Todd A. Weaver, Reg. No. 31708

P.O. Box 1507

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number (970) 264-8321

Fax Number: Withheld Pursuant to Rule

Email: TWeaver@ArchuletaCounty.org

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT: CANADIAN CRAFTS, INC.

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

Dated: March 7, 2023

Published in The Pagosa Sun.

First Publication: March 23, 2023.

Last Publication: April 20, 2023.

Published March 23, 30, April 6, 13 and 20, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

109 Harman Park Drive

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Plaintiff:  The Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, CO 

v.

Defendants:  Canadian Crafts, Inc., Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, Archuleta County Public Trustee, and all Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest in the Subject Matter of this Action.

Case Number 2023CV030017

Attorney or Party Without Party:

Todd A. Weaver, Reg. No. 31708

P.O. Box 1507

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number (970) 264-8321

Fax Number: Withheld Pursuant to Rule

Email: TWeaver@ArchuletaCounty.org

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT: CANADIAN CRAFTS, INC.

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you.  Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication.  A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

Dated: March 7, 2023

Published in The Pagosa Sun.

First Publication: March 23, 2023.

Last Publication: April 20, 2023.

Published March 23, 30, April 6, 13 and 20, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

109 Harman Park Drive

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Plaintiff: The Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, CO 

v.

Defendants: Canadian Crafts, Inc., Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, Archuleta County Public Trustee, and all Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest in the Subject Matter of this Action.

Case Number 2023CV030022

Attorney or Party Without Party:

Todd A. Weaver, Reg. No. 31708

P.O. Box 1507

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number (970) 264-8321

Fax Number: Withheld Pursuant to Rule

Email: TWeaver@ArchuletaCounty.org

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT: CANADIAN CRAFTS, INC.

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the  complaint without further notice.

Dated: March 7, 2023

Published in The Pagosa Sun.

First Publication: March 23, 2023.

Last Publication: April 20, 2023.

Published March 23, 30, April 6, 13 and 20, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

109 Harman Park Drive

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Plaintiff: The Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, CO 

v.

Defendants: Canadian Crafts, Inc., Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, Archuleta County Public Trustee, and all Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest in the Subject Matter of this Action.

Case Number 2023CV030020

Attorney or Party Without Party:

Todd A. Weaver, Reg. No. 31708

P.O. Box 1507

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number (970) 264-8321

Fax Number: Withheld Pursuant to Rule

Email: TWeaver@ArchuletaCounty.org

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT: CANADIAN CRAFTS, INC.

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

Dated: March 7, 2023

Published in The Pagosa Sun.

First Publication: March 23, 2023.

Last Publication: April 20, 2023.

Published March 23, 30, April 6, 13 and 20, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

109 Harman Park Drive

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Plaintiff: The Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, CO 

v.

Defendants: Canadian Crafts, Inc., Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, Archuleta County Public Trustee, and all Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest in the Subject Matter of this Action.

Case Number 2023CV030018

Attorney or Party Without Party:

Todd A. Weaver, Reg. No. 31708

P.O. Box 1507

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number (970) 264-8321

Fax Number: Withheld Pursuant to Rule

Email: TWeaver@ArchuletaCounty.org

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT: CANADIAN CRAFTS, INC.

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

Dated: March 7, 2023

Published in The Pagosa Sun.

First Publication: March 23, 2023.

Last Publication: April 20, 2023.

Published March 23, 30, April 6, 13 and 20, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

109 Harman Park Drive

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Plaintiff: The Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, CO 

v.

Defendants: Canadian Crafts, Inc., Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, Archuleta County Public Trustee, and all Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest in the Subject Matter of this Action.

Case Number 2023CV030021

Attorney or Party Without Party:

Todd A. Weaver, Reg. No. 31708

P.O. Box 1507

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number (970) 264-8321

Fax Number: Withheld Pursuant to Rule

Email: TWeaver@ArchuletaCounty.org

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT: CANADIAN CRAFTS, INC.

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

Dated: March 7, 2023

Published in The Pagosa Sun.

First Publication: March 23, 2023.

Last Publication: April 20, 2023.

Published March 23, 30, April 6, 13 and 20, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

109 Harman Park Drive

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Plaintiff: The Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, CO 

v.

Defendants: Canadian Crafts, Inc., Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, Archuleta County Public Trustee, and all Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest in the Subject Matter of this Action.

Case Number 2023CV030023

Attorney or Party Without Party:

Todd A. Weaver, Reg. No. 31708

P.O. Box 1507

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number (970) 264-8321

Fax Number: Withheld Pursuant to Rule

Email: TWeaver@ArchuletaCounty.org

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT: CANADIAN CRAFTS, INC.

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

Dated: March 7, 2023

Published in The Pagosa Sun.

First Publication: March 23, 2023.

Last Publication: April 20, 2023.

Published March 23, 30, April 6, 13 and 20, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT, Archuleta COUNTY, STATE OF COLORADO

CIVIL ACTION NO. 2022CV030068 DIVISION NO. 1

COMBINED NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

AND RIGHT TO CURE AND REDEEM

Plaintiff, Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association

v.

Defendants, CLETUS FOY; JANET FOY

Sheriff Sale 2023-08

Regarding: Sheriff Sale of Real Property under Decree of Foreclosure, pursuant to Court Order and C.R.S. §38-38-101 et seq., County of Archuleta, State of Colorado.

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS, Please take notice:

This is to advise you that a Sheriff sale proceeding has been commenced through the office of the undersigned Sheriff pursuant to a Court Order and Decree dated January 3, 2023, and C.R.S. 38-38-101 et seq., by Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, the current holder of a lien recorded on September 21, 2016 at Rec. No. 21606036, in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado. The judicial foreclosure is based on a default under the Declaration of Restrictions Pagosa, recorded on June 24, 1970 at Reception No. 73297 in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado. The Declaration and notices, as recorded, establish a lien for the benefit of Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, against real property legally described as follows: 

Lot 418, PAGOSA TRAILS, PT Sec: 24 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W

Also known as: 31 Arroyo Ct, Pagosa Springs CO 81147

NOTICE OF SALE

You and each of you are hereby notified that a Sheriff’s Sale of the referenced property is to be conducted the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office of Archuleta County, Colorado at 10:00 a.m., on the 24th day of May, 2023, at 85 Harman Park Dr., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; phone number 970-264-8434. At which sale, the above-described real property and improvements thereon will be sold to the highest bidder. Plaintiff makes no warranty relating to title, possession, or quiet enjoyment in and to said real property in connection with this sale.

**BIDDERS ARE REQUIRED TO HAVE CASH OR CERTIFIED FUNDS SUFFICIENT TO COVER THEIR HIGHEST BID AT TIME OF SALE. **

PLEASE NOTE THAT THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN ON THE SUBJECT PROPERTY.

First Publication: 3/30/23

Last Publication: 4/27/23

Published In: Pagosa Sun 

DATED in Colorado this 23rd day of February, 2023.

Mike Le Roux, Sheriff 

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager 

ATTORNEY FOR THE PLAINTIFF: ORTEN CAVANAGH HOLMES & HUNT, LLC

1445 Market Street, Suite 350, Denver, CO 80202

Published March 30, April 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT, Archuleta COUNTY, STATE OF COLORADO

CIVIL ACTION NO. 2022CV030068 DIVISION NO. 1

COMBINED NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

AND RIGHT TO CURE AND REDEEM

Plaintiff, Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association

v.

Defendants, CLETUS FOY; JANET FOY

Sheriff Sale 2023-09

Regarding: Sheriff Sale of Real Property under Decree of Foreclosure, pursuant to Court Order and C.R.S. §38-38-101 et seq., County of Archuleta, State of Colorado.

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS, Please take notice:

This is to advise you that a Sheriff sale proceeding has been commenced through the office of the undersigned Sheriff pursuant to a Court Order and Decree dated January 3, 2023, and C.R.S. 38-38-101 et seq., by Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, the current holder of a lien recorded on September 21, 2016 at Rec. No. 21606036, in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado. The judicial foreclosure is based on a default under the Declaration of Restrictions Pagosa, recorded on June 24, 1970 at Reception No. 73297 in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado. The Declaration and notices, as recorded, establish a lien for the benefit of Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, against real property legally described as follows: 

Lot 417, PAGOSA TRAILS, PT Sec: 24 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W

Also known as: 37 Arroyo Ct, Pagosa Springs CO 81147

NOTICE OF SALE

You and each of you are hereby notified that a Sheriff’s Sale of the referenced property is to be conducted the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office of Archuleta County, Colorado at 11:00 a.m., on the 24th day of May, 2023, at 85 Harman Park Dr., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; phone number 970-264-8434. At which sale, the above-described real property and improvements thereon will be sold to the highest bidder. Plaintiff makes no warranty relating to title, possession, or quiet enjoyment in and to said real property in connection with this sale.

**BIDDERS ARE REQUIRED TO HAVE CASH OR CERTIFIED FUNDS SUFFICIENT TO COVER THEIR HIGHEST BID AT TIME OF SALE. **

PLEASE NOTE THAT THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN ON THE SUBJECT PROPERTY.

First Publication: 3/30/23

Last Publication: 4/27/23

Published In: Pagosa Sun 

DATED in Colorado this 23rd day of February, 2023.

Mike Le Roux, Sheriff 

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager 

ATTORNEY FOR THE PLAINTIFF: ORTEN CAVANAGH HOLMES & HUNT, LLC

1445 Market Street, Suite 350, Denver, CO 80202

Published March 30, April 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF ELECTION

POLLING PLACE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and, particularly, to the electors of the Loma Linda Metropolitan District of Archuleta County, Colorado:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an election will be held on the 2nd day of May, 2023, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. The Board of Directors of the District have designated the following polling places: 

Ross Aragon Community Center

451 Hot Springs Blvd. Pagosa Springs, CO

At said election, the electors of the District shall vote for 3 Directors to serve the following terms of office on the Board of Directors of the District:

The names of persons nominated as Director for a FOUR-Year Term

Brad Sumpter

William Trimarco

Bill Remien

Barbara Hanrahan

Published March 30, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Public Notice of Online Auction: The Town of Pagosa Springs announces the sale of the following commercial cooking appliances through an online auction site: 1) Blodgett Stacked Convection Oven; 2) Dynamic Cooking System Griddle; 3) Dynamic Cooking System 6 Burner Gas Range with Oven; and 4) Dynamic Cooking System Deep Fryer. All appliances are approximately 20 years old and are being sold as is. The auction can be accessed through Public Surplus at www.publicsurplus.com and browse by region selecting Colorado and then Town of Pagosa Springs. The auction site has information on the appliances plus pictures. The auction for these items will close on April 13, 2023 at 1:00 pm. Any questions, please contact Town Staff at (970) 264-4151 x400 or surplus@pagosasprings.co.gov.

Published March 30 and April 6, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Request for Proposal: The Town of Pagosa Springs, which acts as the managing entity for the Pagosa Springs Sanitation General Improvement District (hereafter “PSSGID” or “District”), is soliciting proposals from qualified firms, teams of firms, and individuals to perform an assessment of the PSSGID’s operations, assets, and future policy and financial considerations for the PSSGID to allow the Board and staff to make informed decisions for its future operations. Please visit the Town’s website at www.pagosasprings.co.gov for details and instructions on the request for proposal.

Published March 30 and April 6, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

ARCHULETA COUNTY 
DECEMBER 2022 PAYABLES
VENDERDESCRIPTION AMOUNT
4 CORNERS TRAILERSSKIDSTEER EQUIPMENT7990
ADVANCE AUTO PARTSFLEET PARTS SUPPLIES1534.28
AFLACBENEFITS2144.63
ALPINE PORTABLE TOILETS LLPORT A POTTY RENTAL430
ALSCOCOUNTY PROFESSIONAL CLEANING SERVICES1599.01
ALVIN SCHAAFMILEAGE & TRAINING PER DIEM 475.5
AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, INCDETENTION SUPPLIES1318.37
AMERICAN UNITED LIFE INSURANCEEMPLOYEE BENEFITS1585.5
APCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.SUBSCRIPTION935
APEX SOFTWAREANNUAL MAINTENANCE RENEWAL1230
APPLICANTPROANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION3518
ARCHULETA COUNTY SHERIFFREIMBURSE PETTY CASH172.93
ARCHULETA COUNTY SOLID WASTECOMMERCIAL NONCOMP DISPOSAL394.5
ARCHULETA COUNTY TREASURERTREASURERS DEED PHASE II &III8942.55
ARCHULETA COUNTY VICTIM ASSISTANCEDHS-TANF CONTRACT SVCS NOV.1667
ARCHULETA SCHOOL DISTRICTDHS-CMP PROG. MGT. WGS AUG-NOV3490.75
ASPIRE MEDICAL SERVICES DHS-TANF CONTRACT OCT.416.66
AT YOUR DISPOSALDHS-ADMIN TRASH DISPOSAL DEC.57
AT&T MOBILITY LLC.COUNTY CELL PHONE SERVICE $ 8,200.15 
AXXIS AUDIO OF DURANGODHS-NEW BLDG LOW VLTG WIRING88231.03
BADGEANDWALLET.COMSO UNIFORMS21
BARBARA ELEANOR LUCEROELECTION SUPPORT42.3
BARBARA HENDRICKSELECTION SUPPORT680
BI INCORPORATEDPROFESSIONAL SERVICES364.9
BIDDLE CONSULTING GROUP, IANNUAL SOFTWARE SUBCRIPTION1595
BILL ESTERBROOKELECTION SUPPORT277.5
BLACK HILLS ENERGYCOUNTY UTILITY SERVICE17206.94
BOB BARKER COMPANY,  INC.INMATE  SUPPLIES280.72
BUCKSKIN TOWING & REPAIR LLCTOWING AND STORAGE FEES846.54
CABE’S COLLISION AND CUSTOAUTOBODY REPAIRS FLEET3734.9
CAPITAL BUSINESS SYSTEMS,COPIER LEASE & USE4138.85
CARL YOUNGELECTIONS CANVASS BOARD335
CDW GOVERNMENT LLC.IT SUPPLIES1309
CENTURY EQUIPMENT COMPANYFLEET PARTS6204.04
CENTURYLINKLONG DISTANCE FEES46.31
CHARM-TEX INC.INMATE UNIFORM1596.98
CIGNA HEALTH AND LIFE INSUEMPLOYEE BENEFITS99741.34
CINTAS FIRST AID & SAFETYFIRST AID SUPPLIES922.63
CIVICPLUSANNUAL HOSTING SUPPORT10667.78
CODIE WILSONELECTION SUPPORT180
COLORADO ENERGY SYSTEMSGENERATOR REPAIR455
COLORADO STATE UNIVERSITYQ4 CSU PERSONNEL3675
COLORADO’S TIMBER RIDGE METRO DISTRICTINSTALL RADAR SPEED SIGN1000
CONSERVANCY OIL CO. OF DURFLEET SUPPLIES4620.68
COUNTY OF MONTEZUMAAUTOPSY SUPPORT200
CROSSFIRE AGGREGATE SERVICR&B SUPPLIES45303.77
DAKOTA CRESSLERTRAINING TRAVEL PER DIEM310.5
DANIEL PEREZUNIFORM REIMBURSEMENT122.94
D’AUNA COBBELECTION SUPPORT180
DAVIS ENGINEERING SERVICETRANSIT FACILITY6351
DAY LUMBER COMPANY LLC.R&B SUPPLIES259.21
DEBORAH VAN GUNDYELECTION COUNTING345
DELL MARKETING L.P.IT EQUIPMENT12561.74
DELTA DENTAL OF COLORADOEMPLOYEE BENEFITS6172.29
DESIGN-A-SIGN4X6 BANNER345.5
DHS CLIENTDHS-IM REIMBURSEMENT35
DOROTHY ANN GEORGEELECTION SUPPORT277.5
DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OSOFTWARE2000
DRUG AND ALCOHOL TESTING LAB SERVICES810
DURANGO FAMILY LAWDHS-CW ATTY FEES NOV1848.7
EAGLE SAFE SURFACES COLORAPANTOGRAPH87.47
ECHO IT CONSULTING, LLC.IT SUBSCRIPTION RENEWALS25450.78
ECKER NETTING INCSWL LITTER NETTING& CABLE20165
ELIZABETH ANNE BLIZZARD-CORONER ONCALL NOVEMBER 22100
EVON THERESA LUCEROELECTION SUPPORT375
FLORIAN GALLEGOSMILEAGE57.5
FLYERS ENERGY LLC.COUNTY FUEL32095.49
FOUR CORNERS MATERIALSCASCADE ASPHALT SURFACING & MATERIALS556561.11
FOUR STATES TIRE AND SERVICEFLEET TIRES18693.39
FREDRICKZINK & ASSOCIATESDHS-EE FLEX SUBMITTAL331.77
FREEHEEL PRODUCTIONSPHOTOS500
GAINSTORMING LTD.BALANCE OF STR PROJECT SCOPE1043
GALLS, LLC.UNIFORMS779.24
GEORGE DEAVERSAUTOPSY ASSISTANT FEE100
GEORGE T. SANDERS COMPANYSW HARDWARE3449.19
GLORIA MACHTELECTION SUPPORT392
GOGOVAPPSSOFTWARE1200
GOODMAN’S DEPARTMENT STOREUNIFORMS R&B350.88
GRAINGERFLEET SUPPLIES339.91
GRANICUS, LLCMOBILE PERMITTING SOFTWARE37264.44
HEALTHY ARCHULETAFSFE FOOD COALITION41492.88
HIGH COUNTRY TITLE, INC.TAX LIEN REPORTS600
HIGHLAND CABINETS INC.DHS-ADMIN COPY RM UPR CABINETS1355
HOOD MORTUARYCORONER SERVICES1600
ID NETWORKS, INC.ID NETWORKS, INC.7700
INLAND KENWORTH US INC.FLEET TRUCK PARTS872.25
J & K ESPINOSA, INC.HAULING SERVICES1552.5
JACKALOPE PRINT & DESIGNFLEET UNIFORM SERVICING1240
JACOB STEERMANTRAVEL PER DIEM 389.74
JAMES WOODMANCCI CONFERENCE205.5
JIM BODOHCO-SAR GRANT SUPPLIES2427.99
JLM TIREFLEET TIRE DISPOSAL1174.25
JOHANNA ELLIOTTMILEAGE317.5
JUST CLICK PRINTING, INC.CUSTOM DOCUMENTS & ORDER FORMS1456.23
KATHY KULYKELECTION SUPPORT1624
Keleka Kekoa Maui AlualuTRAINING PER DIEM310.5
KELLY L. ROBERTSONCORONER ON CALL NOVEMBER 22100
KUBL GROUP, LLC.ACDC SUPPORT SERVICES1200
LA PLATA COUNTY DHSDHS-CW ASSISTANCE24.67
LA PLATA ELECTRIC ASSOCIATIONCOUNTY ELECTRIC SERVICE12209.94
LA PLATA FAMILY CENTERS DHS-TANF CCR/IDC & FSS CONTRACTS OCT2095.28
LANGUAGE LINE SERVICESTRANSLATOR SERVICES18.04
LARRY G ARLENELECTION SUPPORT322.5
LAURA VANONIEMPLOYEE TRAVEL42.5
LAWSON PRODUCTS, INC.FLEET PARTS & SUPPLIES336
LEXIPOL, LLC.POLICE ONE ACADEMY1297.8
LINDA BEAUDRYDHS-CW PER DIEM CLIENT TRANSP.237
M&M CONSTRUCTION SERVICESCNL FIBER PROJECT9339.1
MARILYN HARRISELECTION SUPPORT335
MARK’S PLUMBING PARTSPLUMBING REPAIR KITS536.63
MARYBETH  SNYDERELECTION SUPPORT367.5
MARYLN J. COBBELECTION SUPPORT270
MEDICAL AIR SERVICES ASSOCIATESEMPLOYEE BENEFITS1103
MELISSA FOXSTR REFUND717.5
MICHAEL F. ARNALL, M.D., PAUTOPSY FEES9100
MOBILE JO, LLC.DHS-CW PRE CASE DRUG TESTING405
MODERN IMAGINE SOLUTIONSDETENTION SUPPLIES171.9
MONOGRAMS PLUS THE SHIRT SSO UNIFORMS192.5
MOREHART MURPHY REGIONAL AFLEET SERVICE748.46
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INCSO 4 MOTOROLLA RADIOS SAR659.12
MOUNTAIN HOME SOUND & SECURITYEQUIPMENT SERVICE & MAINTENANCE447.96
MOUNTAIN LAND ASSOCIATESCONSULTING535
MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO.FLEET PARTS & SUPPLIES1443.25
MUD SHAVER CAR WASHFLEET VEHICLE SERVICING198.24
NANCY ESTERBROOKELECTION SUPPORT277.5
NANCY FORDELECTION SUPPORT1515
NAVAJO TRAIL RENTAL CENTERFLEET PARTS AND FREIGHT2550
NEWMAN TRAFFIC SIGNSTRAFFIC SIGNS312.58
NMS LABSCORONER LABS434
NONSTOP ADMINISTRATION EMPLOYEE BENEFITS37497.54
NOVUS AUTO GLASSFLEET WINDSHIELD REPAIR513.17
ODP BUSINESS SOLUTIONS, LLCOUNTY & DHS PRINTER /OFFICE SUPPLIES752.39
O’REILLY AUTO PARTSAUTO SUPPLIES SW158.92
ORKIN, LLC.WEED AND PEST SERVICING212
PAGCO INCORPORATEDNET PAYMENT FULL CREDIT USED475.89
PAGOSA AREA WATER & SANITATIONDHS & COUNTY WATER SERVICE2517.68
PAGOSA SPRINGS MEDICAL CENINMATE MEDICAL SERVICE39208.42
PAP, LLC.NORTH PAGOSA PAVING97533.3
PARTS PLUS OF NEW MEXICOFLEET PARTS3743.03
PATRICIA HOWARDELECTION SUPPORT322.5
PEAK PERFORMANCE FIRE & SAFETYFIRE EXTINQUISHERS541.96
PENNY WEBSTERELECTION RECOUNT SUPPORT532.5
PHIL LONG FORD OF DENVER,SO Pat 2022 Ford F146500
PICTOMETRY INTERNATIONAL EAGLEVIEW CONTRACT PAYMENT #342516
PINE VALLEY RENTAL & SALESEQUIPMENT RENTAL630.3
PITNEY BOWES GLOBAL DHS-ADMIN 4QTR PSTG MACH. LSE197.34
PLATINUM CHEMICALS INC.OFFICE SUPPLIES446
PROFORCE LAW ENFORCEMENTSO EQUIPMENT AND SUPPLIES3758.4
PROSCREENING, LLC.BACKGROUND CHECK123.65
PSYCHOLOGICAL RESOURCESPROFESSIONAL SERVICES750
QUADIENT FINANCE USA, INC.METERED POSTAGE2108.2
REALAUCTION.COM LLC.COUNTY TAX LIEN CERTIFICATES3542
RIO BLANCO BACKFLOWEXTENSION BUILDING BACKFLOW75
ROBERT BROWNREIMBURSE COBRA RADIOS LANDFILL119.73
ROCKY MOUNTAIN RESERVE, LLCEMPLOYEE BENEFITS150
RON TURLEY ASSOCIATES, INCFLEET 2023 SAAS SUBSCRIPTION8333.77
RONNIE MAEZTRAINING TRAVEL560.5
SALLY HIGHELECTION RECOUNT SUPPORT503
SALT LAKE WHOLESALE SPORTS2022 SO Ammo Misc1452.15
SCOTT SCHWARTZTRAINING PER DIEM172.5
SELPH’S PROPANEPROPANE12.39
SHAMROCK FOODS COMPANYINMATE FOOD10590.09
SHANNON L. BALDERASCORONER ON CALL NOVEMBER 22100
SHORT-ELLIOTT-HENDRICKSON,LANDFILL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES15647.42
SIRCHIESO SUPPLIES639.8
SOURCE OFFICE & TECHNOLOGYOFFICE SUPPLIES135.54
SOUTHLAND MEDICAL CORPORATIONCORONER FERNO COT-GURNEY3657.42
STANLEY STEEMERPROFESSIONAL CLEANING SERVICES374
STEFFAN JAYSREFUND CIVIL JOB 804957050
STROHECKER ASPHALT & PAVINASPHALT1054.35
SUN GLASS PAGOSAFLEET WINDSHIELD332
SUNLAND ASPHALT & CONSTRUCTION MILL & PAVE CR 982124911.32
SUSAN J. COPENHEAVERALTERATIONS OF UNIFORMS243
SUTTON AUTOMOTIVEFLEET VEHICLE SERVICING1810.63
SYMBOLARTSUNIFORM561.23
TERRY’S ACE HARDWAREB&G UNIFORM2789.03
THE BLIND GUYEXTENSION OFFICE REPAIR50
THE LANE LAW FIRM P.C.LEGAL SERVICES5025.4
THE PAGOSA SPRINGS SUN PUBLEGAL AD425.08
THE PONDEROSA LUMBER COMPANYSO JANITORIAL SUPPLIES4325.5
THE UPS STORE #5807SHIPPING27.12
THOMSON REUTERS – WESTSOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTION522.27
TIGERTOUGHVEHICLE ASSESSORIES656
TINA WOODMANREIMBURUSE COUNTY HOLIDAY PARTY900
TOM STRANGSUPPLY REIMBURSEMENT293.65
TONYA M. HAMILTONCORONER ON CALL NOVEMBER 22100
TOWN OF PAGOSA SPRINGSDHS & COUNTY SEWER FEES4189.43
TRIAD EAPEAP SERVICES1159.2
TURN KEY HEALTH CLINICS, LLCMEDICAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES31396.85
UNITED REPROGRAPHIC SUPPLYEQUIPMENT LEASE444
UPPER SAN JUAN SEARCH & RESCUECO SAR GRANT TRAINING EXPENSE1554.26
VAL’S VIP CLEANING LLC.PROFESSIONAL CLEANING SERVICES18819.1
VALUEWEST, INC.DATA REPORTS FOR WEBSITE5000
VERIZON WIRELESSDATA USAGE74.99
VERONICA MEDINA (C)CCI CONFERENCE560.5
VITAL RECORDS CONTROLSHREDDING SERVICE895.72
WAGNER EQUIPMENT COMPANYEQUIPMENT PARTS8983.16
WAGNER RENTS INC.R&B EQUIPMENT RENTAL3120
WARREN BROWNTRAINING TRAVEL466.13
WESTERN PAPER DISTRIBUTORSOFFICE SUPPLIES1307
WESTTEL INTERNATIONAL, LLC911 SERVICE914
WSP USA ENVIRONMENT HAZARD MITIGATION CONTRACT13193.1
TOTAL 1770081.74
Published March 30, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
Previous article
Police chief provides update on school threat investigation

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

Latest Articles

Load more

Newspaper and tourism guides serving Archuleta County and Pagosa Springs, Colorado since December 9, 1909.

Physical address: 457 Lewis Street

Mailing address: PO Box 9 Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Open 8-12 and 1:15-4 p.m. Monday through Friday

Information and contact

Follow us

Subscribe

970.264.2100

© 2022 | The Pagosa Springs SUN Publishing, Inc. - All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Town council awards Hermosa Riverwalk trail bid to local contractor