Public Notices March 30, 2023

COUNTY COURT, SUMMIT COUNTY, COLORADO
CIVIL ACTION NO. 2011C518, Division C
WINSTON FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLLP, assignee of SKIER’S EDGE CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC.,
Plaintiff,
v.
RICHARD A. LANE A/K/A RICHARD E. LANE A/K/A RICHARD LANE A/K/A RICK A. LANE A/K/A R. A. LANE A/K/A RICHARD LANE A/K/A RICK LANE A/K/A RICHARD ANTHONY LANE and CAPRICE D. LANE A/K/A CAPRICE DEA LANE A/K/A CAPRICE D. ELDRIDGE-LANE A/K/A CAPRICE D. ELDRIDGE A/K/A CAPRICE ELDRIDGE A/K/A CAPRICE LANE ELDRIDGE A/K/A CAPRICE BOYD A/K/A CAPRICE D. BOYD A/K/A CAPRICE DEA BOYD,
Defendants
COMBINED NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE
OF REAL PROPERTY
Sheriff Sale No.2022-12
This is to advise you that a Sheriff’s sale proceeding has been commenced through the office of the undersigned Sheriff pursuant to a Writ of Execution dated November 7, 2022, and C.R.S. 38-38-101 et seq. by WINSTON FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLLP, the holder and current owner of a judgment lien recorded on April 24, 2017 at Reception number 21702363 and on June 20, 2022 at Reception number 22203760 in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado. The judgment is based on a default under the Condominium Declaration of Skier’s Edge Condominium Association, Inc. recorded on August 5, 1981 at Reception number 226899 in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of the County of Summit, State of Colorado. The real property to be sold is legally described as follows:
Lot 382, PAGOSA HIGHLANDS ESTATES, County of Archuleta, State of Colorado
and commonly known as 29 Moon Court, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 (hereinafter the “Property”).
PLEASE NOTE THAT THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN ON THE SUBJECT PROPERTY.
Original judgment in the amount of $12,584.84
Revived judgment in the amount of $48,839.78
NOTICE OF SALE
THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I shall, on April 26, 2023 at 10:00 A.M., at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147, offer for public sale to the highest and best bidder, for cash, at public auction, all the right, title and interest of the Defendants in said property described above, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
Plaintiff makes no warranty relating to title, possession, or quiet enjoyment in and to said real property in connection with this sale.
Bidders are required to have cash or certified funds to cover their highest bid at the time of sale. Certified funds are payable to the registry of the Summit County Court.
First Publication: March 2, 2023
Last Publication: March 30, 2023
Published in: The Pagosa Sun
All telephone inquiries for information should be directed to the office of the undersigned Sheriff at (970) 264-8430. The name, address and telephone number of the attorney representing the legal owner of the above described lien is Sarah Pizzo, Esq., Reg No. 43826, Douglas A. Turner, P.C., 602 Park Point Drive, Suite 240, Golden, Colorado 80401, (303) 273-2923.
DATED at Archuleta County, Colorado this 27th day of January, 2023.
Mike Le Roux, Sheriff
County of Archuleta
State of Colorado
By: /s/ Lorina Medina
Lorena Medina, Office Manager
Published March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
COMBINED NOTICE – PUBLICATION
CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE
SALE NO. 2023-001
To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:
On January 12, 2023, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records.
Original Grantor(s) Jonathan A. Bollig and Brandie J. Herrera
Original Beneficiary(ies) Bank of the San Juans
Current Holder of Evidence of Debt Park Tree Foundation, LLC
Date of Deed of Trust May 09, 2006
County of Recording Archuleta
Recording Date of Deed of Trust May 16, 2006
Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 20604449
Original Principal Amount $62,000.00
Outstanding Principal Balance $61,080.26
Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: Failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.
THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
LOT 602, PAGOSA HIGHLANDS ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FEBRUARY 7, 1972, AS RECEPTION NO. 75409, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK AND RECORDER, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO.
Also known by street and number as: 45 Navajo Court, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.
THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.
NOTICE OF SALE
The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.
THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 05/11/2023, at the Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office at 449 San Juan St. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
First Publication 3/16/2023
Last Publication 4/13/2023
Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;
DATE: 01/12/2023
Elsa P. White, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado
By: Elsa P. White, Public Trustee
The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:
Brown Dunning Walker Fein PC 2000 SOUTH COLORADO BLVD., TOWER TWO, SUITE 700, DENVER, CO 80222 (303) 329-3363
Attorney File # 3938-018
The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.
©Public Trustees’ Association of Colorado Revised 1/2015
Published March 16, 23, 30, April 6 and 13, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
DISTRICT COURT, Archuleta COUNTY, STATE OF COLORADO
CIVIL ACTION NO. 2021CV030040 DIVISION NO. MG
COMBINED NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
AND RIGHT TO CURE AND REDEEM
Plaintiff, PAGOSA LAKES PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION
v.
Defendants, GERALDINE JANSSEN
Sheriff Sale 2023-06
Regarding: Sheriff Sale of Real Property under Decree of Foreclosure, pursuant to Court Order and C.R.S. §38-38-101 et seq., County of Archuleta, State of Colorado.
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS, Please take notice:
This is to advise you that a Sheriff sale proceeding has been commenced through the office of the undersigned Sheriff pursuant to a Court Order and Decree dated February 2, 2023, and C.R.S. 38-38-101 et seq., by Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, the current holder of a lien recorded on June 12, 2002 at Rec. No. 20205277, in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado. The judicial foreclosure is based on a default under the Declaration of Restrictions Pagosa, recorded on June 24, 1970 at Reception No. 73297 in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado. The Declaration and notices, as recorded, establish a lien for the benefit of Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, against real property legally described as follows:
Lots 401, PAGOSA TRAILS, according to the plat thereof filed for record September 13, 1971 as Reception No. 74885.
Also known as: 11 Lynx Court
NOTICE OF SALE
You and each of you are hereby notified that a Sheriff’s Sale of the referenced property is to be conducted by the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office of Archuleta County, Colorado at 10:00 a.m., on the 10th day of May, 2023, at 85 Harman Park Dr., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; phone number 970-264-8434. At which sale, the above-described real property and improvements thereon will be sold to the highest bidder. Plaintiff makes no warranty relating to title, possession, or quiet enjoyment in and to said real property in connection with this sale.
**BIDDERS ARE REQUIRED TO HAVE CASH OR CERTIFIED FUNDS SUFFICIENT TO COVER THEIR HIGHEST BID AT TIME OF SALE. **
PLEASE NOTE THAT THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN ON THE SUBJECT PROPERTY.
First Publication: 3/16/2023
Last Publication: 4/13/2023
Published In: Pagosa Sun
DATED in Colorado this 7th day of February,2023.
Mike Le Roux, Sheriff
Archuleta County, Colorado
By: /s/ Lorena Medina
Lorena Medina, Office Manager
ATTORNEY FOR THE PLAINTIFF: ORTEN CAVANAGH HOLMES & HUNT, LLC
1445 Market Street, Suite 350, Denver, CO 80202
Published March 16, 23, 30, April 6 and 13, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
DISTRICT COURT, Archuleta COUNTY, STATE OF COLORADO
CIVIL ACTION NO. 2021CV030040 DIVISION NO. MG
COMBINED NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
AND RIGHT TO CURE AND REDEEM
Plaintiff, Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association
v.
Defendants, GERALDINE JANSSEN
Sheriff Sale 2023-07
Regarding: Sheriff Sale of Real Property under Decree of Foreclosure, pursuant to Court Order and C.R.S. §38-38-101 et seq., County of Archuleta, State of Colorado.
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS, Please take notice:
This is to advise you that a Sheriff sale proceeding has been commenced through the office of the undersigned Sheriff pursuant to a Court Order and Decree dated February 2, 2023, and C.R.S. 38-38-101 et seq., by Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, the current holder of a lien recorded on June 12, 2002 at Rec. No. 20205277, in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado. The judicial foreclosure is based on a default under the Declaration of Restrictions Pagosa, recorded on June 24, 1970 at Reception No. 73297 in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado. The Declaration and notices, as recorded, establish a lien for the benefit of Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, against real property legally described as follows:
Lots 400, PAGOSA TRAILS, according to the plat thereof filed for record September 13, 1971 as Reception No. 74885.
Also known as: 19 Lynx Court, Pagosa Springs CO 81147
NOTICE OF SALE
You and each of you are hereby notified that a Sheriff’s Sale of the referenced property is to be conducted by the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office of Archuleta County, Colorado at 11:00 a.m., on the 10th day of May, 2023, at 85 Harman Park Dr., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; phone number 970-264-8434. At which sale, the above-described real property and improvements thereon will be sold to the highest bidder. Plaintiff makes no warranty relating to title, possession, or quiet enjoyment in and to said real property in connection with this sale.
**BIDDERS ARE REQUIRED TO HAVE CASH OR CERTIFIED FUNDS SUFFICIENT TO COVER THEIR HIGHEST BID AT TIME OF SALE. **
PLEASE NOTE THAT THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN ON THE SUBJECT PROPERTY.
First Publication: 3/16/2023
Last Publication: 4/13/2023
Published In: Pagosa Sun
DATED in Colorado this 7th day of February, 2023.
Mike Le Roux, Sheriff
Archuleta County, Colorado
By: /s/ Lorena Medina
Lorena Medina, Office Manager
ATTORNEY FOR THE PLAINTIFF:
ORTEN CAVANAGH HOLMES & HUNT, LLC
1445 Market Street, Suite 350
Denver, CO 80202
Published March 16, 23, 30, April 6 and 13, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO
109 Harman Park Drive
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Plaintiff: The Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, CO
v.
Defendants: Canadian Crafts, Inc., Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, Archuleta County Public Trustee, and all Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest in the Subject Matter of this Action.
Case Number 2023CV030016
Attorney or Party Without Party:
Todd A. Weaver, Reg. No. 31708
P.O. Box 1507
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Phone Number (970) 264-8321
Fax Number: Withheld Pursuant to Rule
Email: TWeaver@ArchuletaCounty.org
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT: CANADIAN CRAFTS, INC.
You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
Dated: March 7, 2023
Published in The Pagosa Sun.
First Publication: March 16, 2023.
Last Publication: April 13, 2023.
Published March 16, 23, 30, April 6 and 13, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO
109 Harman Park Drive
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Plaintiff: The Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, CO
v.
Defendants: Canadian Crafts, Inc., Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, Archuleta County Public Trustee, and all Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest in the Subject Matter of this Action.
Case Number 2023CV030024
Attorney or Party Without Party:
Todd A. Weaver, Reg. No. 31708
P.O. Box 1507
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Phone Number (970) 264-8321
Fax Number: Withheld Pursuant to Rule
Email: TWeaver@ArchuletaCounty.org
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT: CANADIAN CRAFTS, INC.
You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
Dated: March 7, 2023
Published in The Pagosa Sun.
First Publication: March 23, 2023.
Last Publication: April 20, 2023.
Published March 23, 30, April 6, 13 and 20, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO
109 Harman Park Drive
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Plaintiff: The Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, CO
v.
Defendants: Canadian Crafts, Inc., Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, Archuleta County Public Trustee, and all Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest in the Subject Matter of this Action.
Case Number 2023CV030017
Attorney or Party Without Party:
Todd A. Weaver, Reg. No. 31708
P.O. Box 1507
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Phone Number (970) 264-8321
Fax Number: Withheld Pursuant to Rule
Email: TWeaver@ArchuletaCounty.org
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT: CANADIAN CRAFTS, INC.
You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
Dated: March 7, 2023
Published in The Pagosa Sun.
First Publication: March 23, 2023.
Last Publication: April 20, 2023.
Published March 23, 30, April 6, 13 and 20, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO
109 Harman Park Drive
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Plaintiff: The Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, CO
v.
Defendants: Canadian Crafts, Inc., Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, Archuleta County Public Trustee, and all Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest in the Subject Matter of this Action.
Case Number 2023CV030020
Attorney or Party Without Party:
Todd A. Weaver, Reg. No. 31708
P.O. Box 1507
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Phone Number (970) 264-8321
Fax Number: Withheld Pursuant to Rule
Email: TWeaver@ArchuletaCounty.org
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT: CANADIAN CRAFTS, INC.
You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
Dated: March 7, 2023
Published in The Pagosa Sun.
First Publication: March 23, 2023.
Last Publication: April 20, 2023.
Published March 23, 30, April 6, 13 and 20, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO
109 Harman Park Drive
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Plaintiff: The Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, CO
v.
Defendants: Canadian Crafts, Inc., Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, Archuleta County Public Trustee, and all Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest in the Subject Matter of this Action.
Case Number 2023CV030021
Attorney or Party Without Party:
Todd A. Weaver, Reg. No. 31708
P.O. Box 1507
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Phone Number (970) 264-8321
Fax Number: Withheld Pursuant to Rule
Email: TWeaver@ArchuletaCounty.org
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT: CANADIAN CRAFTS, INC.
You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
Dated: March 7, 2023
Published in The Pagosa Sun.
First Publication: March 23, 2023.
Last Publication: April 20, 2023.
Published March 23, 30, April 6, 13 and 20, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
DISTRICT COURT, Archuleta COUNTY, STATE OF COLORADO
CIVIL ACTION NO. 2022CV030068 DIVISION NO. 1
COMBINED NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
AND RIGHT TO CURE AND REDEEM
Plaintiff, Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association
v.
Defendants, CLETUS FOY; JANET FOY
Sheriff Sale 2023-08
Regarding: Sheriff Sale of Real Property under Decree of Foreclosure, pursuant to Court Order and C.R.S. §38-38-101 et seq., County of Archuleta, State of Colorado.
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS, Please take notice:
This is to advise you that a Sheriff sale proceeding has been commenced through the office of the undersigned Sheriff pursuant to a Court Order and Decree dated January 3, 2023, and C.R.S. 38-38-101 et seq., by Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, the current holder of a lien recorded on September 21, 2016 at Rec. No. 21606036, in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado. The judicial foreclosure is based on a default under the Declaration of Restrictions Pagosa, recorded on June 24, 1970 at Reception No. 73297 in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado. The Declaration and notices, as recorded, establish a lien for the benefit of Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, against real property legally described as follows:
Lot 418, PAGOSA TRAILS, PT Sec: 24 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W
Also known as: 31 Arroyo Ct, Pagosa Springs CO 81147
NOTICE OF SALE
You and each of you are hereby notified that a Sheriff’s Sale of the referenced property is to be conducted the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office of Archuleta County, Colorado at 10:00 a.m., on the 24th day of May, 2023, at 85 Harman Park Dr., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; phone number 970-264-8434. At which sale, the above-described real property and improvements thereon will be sold to the highest bidder. Plaintiff makes no warranty relating to title, possession, or quiet enjoyment in and to said real property in connection with this sale.
**BIDDERS ARE REQUIRED TO HAVE CASH OR CERTIFIED FUNDS SUFFICIENT TO COVER THEIR HIGHEST BID AT TIME OF SALE. **
PLEASE NOTE THAT THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN ON THE SUBJECT PROPERTY.
First Publication: 3/30/23
Last Publication: 4/27/23
Published In: Pagosa Sun
DATED in Colorado this 23rd day of February, 2023.
Mike Le Roux, Sheriff
Archuleta County, Colorado
By: /s/ Lorena Medina
Lorena Medina, Office Manager
ATTORNEY FOR THE PLAINTIFF: ORTEN CAVANAGH HOLMES & HUNT, LLC
1445 Market Street, Suite 350, Denver, CO 80202
Published March 30, April 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF ELECTION
POLLING PLACE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and, particularly, to the electors of the Loma Linda Metropolitan District of Archuleta County, Colorado:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an election will be held on the 2nd day of May, 2023, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. The Board of Directors of the District have designated the following polling places:
Ross Aragon Community Center
451 Hot Springs Blvd. Pagosa Springs, CO
At said election, the electors of the District shall vote for 3 Directors to serve the following terms of office on the Board of Directors of the District:
The names of persons nominated as Director for a FOUR-Year Term
Brad Sumpter
William Trimarco
Bill Remien
Barbara Hanrahan
Published March 30, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
Public Notice of Online Auction: The Town of Pagosa Springs announces the sale of the following commercial cooking appliances through an online auction site: 1) Blodgett Stacked Convection Oven; 2) Dynamic Cooking System Griddle; 3) Dynamic Cooking System 6 Burner Gas Range with Oven; and 4) Dynamic Cooking System Deep Fryer. All appliances are approximately 20 years old and are being sold as is. The auction can be accessed through Public Surplus at www.publicsurplus.com and browse by region selecting Colorado and then Town of Pagosa Springs. The auction site has information on the appliances plus pictures. The auction for these items will close on April 13, 2023 at 1:00 pm. Any questions, please contact Town Staff at (970) 264-4151 x400 or surplus@pagosasprings.co.gov.
Published March 30 and April 6, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
Request for Proposal: The Town of Pagosa Springs, which acts as the managing entity for the Pagosa Springs Sanitation General Improvement District (hereafter “PSSGID” or “District”), is soliciting proposals from qualified firms, teams of firms, and individuals to perform an assessment of the PSSGID’s operations, assets, and future policy and financial considerations for the PSSGID to allow the Board and staff to make informed decisions for its future operations. Please visit the Town’s website at www.pagosasprings.co.gov for details and instructions on the request for proposal.
Published March 30 and April 6, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
|ARCHULETA COUNTY
|DECEMBER 2022 PAYABLES
|VENDER
|DESCRIPTION
|AMOUNT
|4 CORNERS TRAILERS
|SKIDSTEER EQUIPMENT
|7990
|ADVANCE AUTO PARTS
|FLEET PARTS SUPPLIES
|1534.28
|AFLAC
|BENEFITS
|2144.63
|ALPINE PORTABLE TOILETS LL
|PORT A POTTY RENTAL
|430
|ALSCO
|COUNTY PROFESSIONAL CLEANING SERVICES
|1599.01
|ALVIN SCHAAF
|MILEAGE & TRAINING PER DIEM
|475.5
|AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, INC
|DETENTION SUPPLIES
|1318.37
|AMERICAN UNITED LIFE INSURANCE
|EMPLOYEE BENEFITS
|1585.5
|APCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|SUBSCRIPTION
|935
|APEX SOFTWARE
|ANNUAL MAINTENANCE RENEWAL
|1230
|APPLICANTPRO
|ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION
|3518
|ARCHULETA COUNTY SHERIFF
|REIMBURSE PETTY CASH
|172.93
|ARCHULETA COUNTY SOLID WASTE
|COMMERCIAL NONCOMP DISPOSAL
|394.5
|ARCHULETA COUNTY TREASURER
|TREASURERS DEED PHASE II &III
|8942.55
|ARCHULETA COUNTY VICTIM ASSISTANCE
|DHS-TANF CONTRACT SVCS NOV.
|1667
|ARCHULETA SCHOOL DISTRICT
|DHS-CMP PROG. MGT. WGS AUG-NOV
|3490.75
|ASPIRE MEDICAL SERVICES
|DHS-TANF CONTRACT OCT.
|416.66
|AT YOUR DISPOSAL
|DHS-ADMIN TRASH DISPOSAL DEC.
|57
|AT&T MOBILITY LLC.
|COUNTY CELL PHONE SERVICE
|$ 8,200.15
|AXXIS AUDIO OF DURANGO
|DHS-NEW BLDG LOW VLTG WIRING
|88231.03
|BADGEANDWALLET.COM
|SO UNIFORMS
|21
|BARBARA ELEANOR LUCERO
|ELECTION SUPPORT
|42.3
|BARBARA HENDRICKS
|ELECTION SUPPORT
|680
|BI INCORPORATED
|PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
|364.9
|BIDDLE CONSULTING GROUP, I
|ANNUAL SOFTWARE SUBCRIPTION
|1595
|BILL ESTERBROOK
|ELECTION SUPPORT
|277.5
|BLACK HILLS ENERGY
|COUNTY UTILITY SERVICE
|17206.94
|BOB BARKER COMPANY, INC.
|INMATE SUPPLIES
|280.72
|BUCKSKIN TOWING & REPAIR LLC
|TOWING AND STORAGE FEES
|846.54
|CABE’S COLLISION AND CUSTO
|AUTOBODY REPAIRS FLEET
|3734.9
|CAPITAL BUSINESS SYSTEMS,
|COPIER LEASE & USE
|4138.85
|CARL YOUNG
|ELECTIONS CANVASS BOARD
|335
|CDW GOVERNMENT LLC.
|IT SUPPLIES
|1309
|CENTURY EQUIPMENT COMPANY
|FLEET PARTS
|6204.04
|CENTURYLINK
|LONG DISTANCE FEES
|46.31
|CHARM-TEX INC.
|INMATE UNIFORM
|1596.98
|CIGNA HEALTH AND LIFE INSU
|EMPLOYEE BENEFITS
|99741.34
|CINTAS FIRST AID & SAFETY
|FIRST AID SUPPLIES
|922.63
|CIVICPLUS
|ANNUAL HOSTING SUPPORT
|10667.78
|CODIE WILSON
|ELECTION SUPPORT
|180
|COLORADO ENERGY SYSTEMS
|GENERATOR REPAIR
|455
|COLORADO STATE UNIVERSITY
|Q4 CSU PERSONNEL
|3675
|COLORADO’S TIMBER RIDGE METRO DISTRICT
|INSTALL RADAR SPEED SIGN
|1000
|CONSERVANCY OIL CO. OF DUR
|FLEET SUPPLIES
|4620.68
|COUNTY OF MONTEZUMA
|AUTOPSY SUPPORT
|200
|CROSSFIRE AGGREGATE SERVIC
|R&B SUPPLIES
|45303.77
|DAKOTA CRESSLER
|TRAINING TRAVEL PER DIEM
|310.5
|DANIEL PEREZ
|UNIFORM REIMBURSEMENT
|122.94
|D’AUNA COBB
|ELECTION SUPPORT
|180
|DAVIS ENGINEERING SERVICE
|TRANSIT FACILITY
|6351
|DAY LUMBER COMPANY LLC.
|R&B SUPPLIES
|259.21
|DEBORAH VAN GUNDY
|ELECTION COUNTING
|345
|DELL MARKETING L.P.
|IT EQUIPMENT
|12561.74
|DELTA DENTAL OF COLORADO
|EMPLOYEE BENEFITS
|6172.29
|DESIGN-A-SIGN
|4X6 BANNER
|345.5
|DHS CLIENT
|DHS-IM REIMBURSEMENT
|35
|DOROTHY ANN GEORGE
|ELECTION SUPPORT
|277.5
|DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF’S O
|SOFTWARE
|2000
|DRUG AND ALCOHOL TESTING
|LAB SERVICES
|810
|DURANGO FAMILY LAW
|DHS-CW ATTY FEES NOV
|1848.7
|EAGLE SAFE SURFACES COLORA
|PANTOGRAPH
|87.47
|ECHO IT CONSULTING, LLC.
|IT SUBSCRIPTION RENEWALS
|25450.78
|ECKER NETTING INC
|SWL LITTER NETTING& CABLE
|20165
|ELIZABETH ANNE BLIZZARD-
|CORONER ONCALL NOVEMBER 22
|100
|EVON THERESA LUCERO
|ELECTION SUPPORT
|375
|FLORIAN GALLEGOS
|MILEAGE
|57.5
|FLYERS ENERGY LLC.
|COUNTY FUEL
|32095.49
|FOUR CORNERS MATERIALS
|CASCADE ASPHALT SURFACING & MATERIALS
|556561.11
|FOUR STATES TIRE AND SERVICE
|FLEET TIRES
|18693.39
|FREDRICKZINK & ASSOCIATES
|DHS-EE FLEX SUBMITTAL
|331.77
|FREEHEEL PRODUCTIONS
|PHOTOS
|500
|GAINSTORMING LTD.
|BALANCE OF STR PROJECT SCOPE
|1043
|GALLS, LLC.
|UNIFORMS
|779.24
|GEORGE DEAVERS
|AUTOPSY ASSISTANT FEE
|100
|GEORGE T. SANDERS COMPANY
|SW HARDWARE
|3449.19
|GLORIA MACHT
|ELECTION SUPPORT
|392
|GOGOVAPPS
|SOFTWARE
|1200
|GOODMAN’S DEPARTMENT STORE
|UNIFORMS R&B
|350.88
|GRAINGER
|FLEET SUPPLIES
|339.91
|GRANICUS, LLC
|MOBILE PERMITTING SOFTWARE
|37264.44
|HEALTHY ARCHULETA
|FSFE FOOD COALITION
|41492.88
|HIGH COUNTRY TITLE, INC.
|TAX LIEN REPORTS
|600
|HIGHLAND CABINETS INC.
|DHS-ADMIN COPY RM UPR CABINETS
|1355
|HOOD MORTUARY
|CORONER SERVICES
|1600
|ID NETWORKS, INC.
|ID NETWORKS, INC.
|7700
|INLAND KENWORTH US INC.
|FLEET TRUCK PARTS
|872.25
|J & K ESPINOSA, INC.
|HAULING SERVICES
|1552.5
|JACKALOPE PRINT & DESIGN
|FLEET UNIFORM SERVICING
|1240
|JACOB STEERMAN
|TRAVEL PER DIEM
|389.74
|JAMES WOODMAN
|CCI CONFERENCE
|205.5
|JIM BODOH
|CO-SAR GRANT SUPPLIES
|2427.99
|JLM TIRE
|FLEET TIRE DISPOSAL
|1174.25
|JOHANNA ELLIOTT
|MILEAGE
|317.5
|JUST CLICK PRINTING, INC.
|CUSTOM DOCUMENTS & ORDER FORMS
|1456.23
|KATHY KULYK
|ELECTION SUPPORT
|1624
|Keleka Kekoa Maui Alualu
|TRAINING PER DIEM
|310.5
|KELLY L. ROBERTSON
|CORONER ON CALL NOVEMBER 22
|100
|KUBL GROUP, LLC.
|ACDC SUPPORT SERVICES
|1200
|LA PLATA COUNTY DHS
|DHS-CW ASSISTANCE
|24.67
|LA PLATA ELECTRIC ASSOCIATION
|COUNTY ELECTRIC SERVICE
|12209.94
|LA PLATA FAMILY CENTERS
|DHS-TANF CCR/IDC & FSS CONTRACTS OCT
|2095.28
|LANGUAGE LINE SERVICES
|TRANSLATOR SERVICES
|18.04
|LARRY G ARLEN
|ELECTION SUPPORT
|322.5
|LAURA VANONI
|EMPLOYEE TRAVEL
|42.5
|LAWSON PRODUCTS, INC.
|FLEET PARTS & SUPPLIES
|336
|LEXIPOL, LLC.
|POLICE ONE ACADEMY
|1297.8
|LINDA BEAUDRY
|DHS-CW PER DIEM CLIENT TRANSP.
|237
|M&M CONSTRUCTION SERVICES
|CNL FIBER PROJECT
|9339.1
|MARILYN HARRIS
|ELECTION SUPPORT
|335
|MARK’S PLUMBING PARTS
|PLUMBING REPAIR KITS
|536.63
|MARYBETH SNYDER
|ELECTION SUPPORT
|367.5
|MARYLN J. COBB
|ELECTION SUPPORT
|270
|MEDICAL AIR SERVICES ASSOCIATES
|EMPLOYEE BENEFITS
|1103
|MELISSA FOX
|STR REFUND
|717.5
|MICHAEL F. ARNALL, M.D., P
|AUTOPSY FEES
|9100
|MOBILE JO, LLC.
|DHS-CW PRE CASE DRUG TESTING
|405
|MODERN IMAGINE SOLUTIONS
|DETENTION SUPPLIES
|171.9
|MONOGRAMS PLUS THE SHIRT S
|SO UNIFORMS
|192.5
|MOREHART MURPHY REGIONAL A
|FLEET SERVICE
|748.46
|MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC
|SO 4 MOTOROLLA RADIOS SAR
|659.12
|MOUNTAIN HOME SOUND & SECURITY
|EQUIPMENT SERVICE & MAINTENANCE
|447.96
|MOUNTAIN LAND ASSOCIATES
|CONSULTING
|535
|MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO.
|FLEET PARTS & SUPPLIES
|1443.25
|MUD SHAVER CAR WASH
|FLEET VEHICLE SERVICING
|198.24
|NANCY ESTERBROOK
|ELECTION SUPPORT
|277.5
|NANCY FORD
|ELECTION SUPPORT
|1515
|NAVAJO TRAIL RENTAL CENTER
|FLEET PARTS AND FREIGHT
|2550
|NEWMAN TRAFFIC SIGNS
|TRAFFIC SIGNS
|312.58
|NMS LABS
|CORONER LABS
|434
|NONSTOP ADMINISTRATION
|EMPLOYEE BENEFITS
|37497.54
|NOVUS AUTO GLASS
|FLEET WINDSHIELD REPAIR
|513.17
|ODP BUSINESS SOLUTIONS, LL
|COUNTY & DHS PRINTER /OFFICE SUPPLIES
|752.39
|O’REILLY AUTO PARTS
|AUTO SUPPLIES SW
|158.92
|ORKIN, LLC.
|WEED AND PEST SERVICING
|212
|PAGCO INCORPORATED
|NET PAYMENT FULL CREDIT USED
|475.89
|PAGOSA AREA WATER & SANITATION
|DHS & COUNTY WATER SERVICE
|2517.68
|PAGOSA SPRINGS MEDICAL CEN
|INMATE MEDICAL SERVICE
|39208.42
|PAP, LLC.
|NORTH PAGOSA PAVING
|97533.3
|PARTS PLUS OF NEW MEXICO
|FLEET PARTS
|3743.03
|PATRICIA HOWARD
|ELECTION SUPPORT
|322.5
|PEAK PERFORMANCE FIRE & SAFETY
|FIRE EXTINQUISHERS
|541.96
|PENNY WEBSTER
|ELECTION RECOUNT SUPPORT
|532.5
|PHIL LONG FORD OF DENVER,
|SO Pat 2022 Ford F1
|46500
|PICTOMETRY INTERNATIONAL
|EAGLEVIEW CONTRACT PAYMENT #3
|42516
|PINE VALLEY RENTAL & SALES
|EQUIPMENT RENTAL
|630.3
|PITNEY BOWES GLOBAL
|DHS-ADMIN 4QTR PSTG MACH. LSE
|197.34
|PLATINUM CHEMICALS INC.
|OFFICE SUPPLIES
|446
|PROFORCE LAW ENFORCEMENT
|SO EQUIPMENT AND SUPPLIES
|3758.4
|PROSCREENING, LLC.
|BACKGROUND CHECK
|123.65
|PSYCHOLOGICAL RESOURCES
|PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
|750
|QUADIENT FINANCE USA, INC.
|METERED POSTAGE
|2108.2
|REALAUCTION.COM LLC.
|COUNTY TAX LIEN CERTIFICATES
|3542
|RIO BLANCO BACKFLOW
|EXTENSION BUILDING BACKFLOW
|75
|ROBERT BROWN
|REIMBURSE COBRA RADIOS LANDFILL
|119.73
|ROCKY MOUNTAIN RESERVE, LLC
|EMPLOYEE BENEFITS
|150
|RON TURLEY ASSOCIATES, INC
|FLEET 2023 SAAS SUBSCRIPTION
|8333.77
|RONNIE MAEZ
|TRAINING TRAVEL
|560.5
|SALLY HIGH
|ELECTION RECOUNT SUPPORT
|503
|SALT LAKE WHOLESALE SPORTS
|2022 SO Ammo Misc
|1452.15
|SCOTT SCHWARTZ
|TRAINING PER DIEM
|172.5
|SELPH’S PROPANE
|PROPANE
|12.39
|SHAMROCK FOODS COMPANY
|INMATE FOOD
|10590.09
|SHANNON L. BALDERAS
|CORONER ON CALL NOVEMBER 22
|100
|SHORT-ELLIOTT-HENDRICKSON,
|LANDFILL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
|15647.42
|SIRCHIE
|SO SUPPLIES
|639.8
|SOURCE OFFICE & TECHNOLOGY
|OFFICE SUPPLIES
|135.54
|SOUTHLAND MEDICAL CORPORATION
|CORONER FERNO COT-GURNEY
|3657.42
|STANLEY STEEMER
|PROFESSIONAL CLEANING SERVICES
|374
|STEFFAN JAYS
|REFUND CIVIL JOB 8049570
|50
|STROHECKER ASPHALT & PAVIN
|ASPHALT
|1054.35
|SUN GLASS PAGOSA
|FLEET WINDSHIELD
|332
|SUNLAND ASPHALT & CONSTRUCTION
|MILL & PAVE CR 982
|124911.32
|SUSAN J. COPENHEAVER
|ALTERATIONS OF UNIFORMS
|243
|SUTTON AUTOMOTIVE
|FLEET VEHICLE SERVICING
|1810.63
|SYMBOLARTS
|UNIFORM
|561.23
|TERRY’S ACE HARDWARE
|B&G UNIFORM
|2789.03
|THE BLIND GUY
|EXTENSION OFFICE REPAIR
|50
|THE LANE LAW FIRM P.C.
|LEGAL SERVICES
|5025.4
|THE PAGOSA SPRINGS SUN PUB
|LEGAL AD
|425.08
|THE PONDEROSA LUMBER COMPANY
|SO JANITORIAL SUPPLIES
|4325.5
|THE UPS STORE #5807
|SHIPPING
|27.12
|THOMSON REUTERS – WEST
|SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTION
|522.27
|TIGERTOUGH
|VEHICLE ASSESSORIES
|656
|TINA WOODMAN
|REIMBURUSE COUNTY HOLIDAY PARTY
|900
|TOM STRANG
|SUPPLY REIMBURSEMENT
|293.65
|TONYA M. HAMILTON
|CORONER ON CALL NOVEMBER 22
|100
|TOWN OF PAGOSA SPRINGS
|DHS & COUNTY SEWER FEES
|4189.43
|TRIAD EAP
|EAP SERVICES
|1159.2
|TURN KEY HEALTH CLINICS, LLC
|MEDICAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
|31396.85
|UNITED REPROGRAPHIC SUPPLY
|EQUIPMENT LEASE
|444
|UPPER SAN JUAN SEARCH & RESCUE
|CO SAR GRANT TRAINING EXPENSE
|1554.26
|VAL’S VIP CLEANING LLC.
|PROFESSIONAL CLEANING SERVICES
|18819.1
|VALUEWEST, INC.
|DATA REPORTS FOR WEBSITE
|5000
|VERIZON WIRELESS
|DATA USAGE
|74.99
|VERONICA MEDINA (C)
|CCI CONFERENCE
|560.5
|VITAL RECORDS CONTROL
|SHREDDING SERVICE
|895.72
|WAGNER EQUIPMENT COMPANY
|EQUIPMENT PARTS
|8983.16
|WAGNER RENTS INC.
|R&B EQUIPMENT RENTAL
|3120
|WARREN BROWN
|TRAINING TRAVEL
|466.13
|WESTERN PAPER DISTRIBUTORS
|OFFICE SUPPLIES
|1307
|WESTTEL INTERNATIONAL, LLC
|911 SERVICE
|914
|WSP USA ENVIRONMENT
|HAZARD MITIGATION CONTRACT
|13193.1
|TOTAL
|1770081.74