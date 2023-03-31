Police chief provides update on school threat investigation

By Pagosa Springs Chief of Police William R. Rockensock

The Pagosa Springs Police Department investigated a threat made via social media about one of the area schools in Pagosa Springs.

The police department has been working diligently with the school district and other law enforcement agencies regarding this incident.

Today, officers and deputies of the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office provided additional security to all area schools as a precaution.

The investigation has determined the suspect to be a 16-year-old juvenile male. The juvenile suspect is a resident of another state. Law enforcement in that jurisdiction has been in constant contact with the juvenile. There are no other suspects regarding this incident.

Due to the age of the suspect no other identifying information can or will be released under Colorado law.

A Colorado District Court warrant has been issued for the arrest of the juvenile for Interference with staff, faculty, or students of an educational institution C.R.S. 18-9-109.

The Pagosa Springs Police Department makes the safety and security of our schools a top priority. The police department wishes to the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with the investigation and providing security to the schools.

Additionally, the department wishes to thank the public’s patience and understanding during this important investigation.