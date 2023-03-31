Archuleta School District notifies of threat made on social media

Archuleta School District notified The SUN that a threat was made on social media Thursday evening.

The following email was sent to The SUN on Friday morning from school district communications:

“[Dear Families],

“Ensuring your student’s safety is our highest priority. Last night we were made aware of a threat on social media. We immediately contacted law enforcement and have been working closely with them throughout the night. We met early this morning and based on the current investigation have determined that it is safe to attend school today. In an abundance of caution we will have additional law enforcement presence on campus.

“When you are made aware of a situation that you believe threatens student safety please contact law enforcement and school leadership directly so that we may begin a coordinated response.

“If you have additional questions please do not hesitate to contact the school district at (970) 264-2228

“Rick Holt

“Superintendent

“Archuleta County School District 50JT”