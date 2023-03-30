Pagosa Springs Scrapbooking Club meeting at Senior Center

By Rose Chavez | PREVIEW Columnist

The Pagosa Springs Scrapbooking Club holds monthly meetings the second Saturday of each month at the Pagosa Senior Center.

This creative tradition has been happening since 2005, started by Melissa Bailey, and was continued by Kathy Ruth through the years. The group met in the Senior Center dining room until 2020, took a break due to COVID and then resumed meetings in the Community Center.

They are truly excited to be meeting in the Senior Center dining area again. They will meet each month from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to be creative, share ideas, connect with friends, learn new techniques, share supplies and indulge in a potluck lunch together.

Bring your scrapbooking projects — or any crafting project that you may want to work on with the group. If you would like to be added to the mailing list to receive notifications each month of the upcoming meeting along with handy tips and tricks for scrapbooking, please send your request to copenhavercreative@gmail.com.

COVID-19 test

kits available

Stop by the Senior Center to pick up a pack of six free COVID-19 tests kits for your personal use. These kits are available to anyone in the public who needs affordable access for health promotion and disease prevention.

Text reservations

Don’t forget that we also offer a convenient texting service for you to communicate with us. Text us at (970) 264-2167. When texting, please include your name, phone number and the days you want a meal. If you are canceling a reservation, please include your name, phone number and the days you want to cancel.

Texting services are available for dining-in meal reservations, Grab-n-Go meals and Meals on Wheels recipients.

Mobile food pantry service

The Senior Center would like to remind the community about our mobile food pantry services we provide in partnership with Archuleta County MET to seniors age 60 and older throughout most areas of Archuleta County.

In order to participate in this program, community members must visit with Barbara Noriega at the Senior Center, located in the Ross Aragon Community Center, to fill out an application to qualify for the mobile pantry service.

The application, called the dining assessment form, is also available on our website at the bottom of the Community Cafe page: http://www.psseniors.org/community-cafeacute.html. For more information, contact us at (970) 264-2167.

Mahjong

Mahjong is a 19th century Chinese tile-based game that is commonly played with four players. Each player receives 13 tiles with a goal to make matching sets and pairs (like poker). To win, a player must form four sets and one pair. Come to the Senior Center to learn or play every Tuesday at 1:15 p.m.

Medicare call by

appointment

For anyone who needs help enrolling and navigating Medicare plans, the San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging helps with parts A, B and D. They can also help you with fraud concerns and troubleshooting any billing issues you may be having. This service is available by appointment only. Please call the Medicare line at (970) 264-0501, ext 4.

Bridge

The longest-played bridge game in Archuleta County takes place on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1:15 p.m. We have eliminated Monday bridge due to lack of consistent participation and will be replacing it with different programming.

Bridge is a four-player card game with partners sitting opposite each other around a table. It is a trick-taking card game using a standard 52-card deck. Come alone or bring a partner.

Hand and foot card game

Whether you are new to hand and foot or interested in learning, please join us most Thursdays at 1:15 at the Senior Center.

This card game involves four rounds of playing until the final round is reached — some two to three hours later. Plan to stay and meet some new friends or catch up with those you have missed over the last couple of years.

No experience is necessary, so come willing to learn.

Engaging pictures

Engaging pictures are needed from seniors and their families who live, work and play their best lives in Archuleta County. We are looking for pictures that convey people’s active lifestyles, families, culture and more. We would like to use these pictures in our grant applications, on social media and on our website. Please email all pictures to rosa@psseniors.org or feel free to drop them off.

Admin volunteers needed

The Community Cafe at the Senior Center is requesting volunteers to help with our front desk pickup meals and in the office in administrative tasks. Please call or text us at (970) 264-2167 to volunteer or for more information.

Board vacancies

The Archuleta Seniors Inc. (ASI)Board of Directors has multiple vacant positions open.

The terms are three years with an option to renew for an additional term. Potential candidates should be at least 21 years of age or older and must have a passion for adult and aging services.

Community Cafe menu

Thursday, March 30 — Carnitas tacos with refried beans, sour cream, cheese, salsa, garden salad, fruit and milk.

Friday, March 31 — Baked tilapia with herb garlic butter sauce, jasmine rice, garden salad, fruit ambrosia salad and milk.

Monday, April 3 — Ginger lime shrimp with grits, stuffed mushrooms, broccoli, brownie, garden salad and milk.

Tuesday, April 4 — Beef stew, creamed spinach, cherry crisp, garden salad and milk.

Wednesday, April 5 — Green chile with pork, pinto beans, tortillas, garden salad, fruit and milk.

Thursday, April 6 — Grilled turkey, Swiss, tomato sandwich on sourdough; steak fries; garden salad; fruit; pistachio pudding cake; and milk.

Friday, April 7 — Pasta primavera with Alfredo sauce, garlic bread, garden salad, fruit, carrot cake and milk.

Grab-N-Go meals

Grab-N-Go meal reservations and cancellations are required. Please call or text by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you want to pick up a meal. A suggested donation of $10 helps to sustain our program. No one will be turned away for their inability to donate. For ages 59 and younger, the cost is $10 also. Please call or text us at (970) 264-2167 to make a reservation.

Meals on Wheels

We deliver fresh Meals on Wheels five days a week (and provide frozen Meals on Wheels for weekends) to homebound Archuleta County residents. Call or text us at (970) 264-2167.

Requesting donations

ASI has an immediate monetary need to support ongoing operations and programming that provide critical services to some of the most vulnerable in Archuleta County. Please consider donating.

You may mail your donation to P.O. Box 3444, Pagosa Springs CO 81147 or please visit our website: http://www.psseniors.org/. Donation checks can be written to: Archuleta Seniors Inc. We are located at 451 Hot Springs Blvd.

For more information about ASI, please visit http://www.psseniors.org/.