Easter Season Services

Following are the Lent, Holy Week and Easter services

Friday, March 31

The Stations of the Cross. 7 p.m., Pope John Paul II Church, 353 N. Pagosa Blvd. For more information, call (970) 731-5744.

Sunday, April 2

Palm Sunday. 8 and 10 a.m., St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 225 S. Pagosa Blvd. Holy Eucharist with palm procession.

Palm Sunday. 10 a.m., Trinity Anglican Church, 246 Harman Park Drive. Holy Communion with palm procession. For more information, call (970) 585-4124.

Tuesday, April 4

Penance Service. 5 p.m., Pope John Paul II Church, 353 N. Pagosa Blvd. For more information, call (970) 731-5744.

Thursday, April 6

Maundy Thursday. 5:30 p.m., St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 225 S. Pagosa Blvd. Soup supper at 5:30 p.m. Liturgy with foot washing and the stripping of the altar at 6 p.m.

Holy Thursday. 7 p.m., Pope John Paul II Church, 353 N. Pagosa Blvd. For more information, call (970) 731-5744.

Friday, April 7

Good Friday Liturgy. Noon, St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 225 S. Pagosa Blvd.

Good Friday. Noon-2 p.m., Community United Methodist Church, 434 Lewis St. Sanctuary open for self-guided meditative devotional service. Devotional provided.

Good Friday Pilgrimage Procession. 2 p.m. From Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church to Pope John Paul II Church.

Stations of the Cross in the Prayer Garden. 4 p.m., Pope John Paul II Church, 353 S. Pagosa Blvd.

Good Friday Liturgy. 5 p.m., Pope John Paul II Church, 353 S. Pagosa Blvd.

Good Friday Liturgy. 5 p.m., Trinity Anglican Church, 246 Harman Park Drive. For more information call (970) 585-4124.

Saturday, April 8

Holy Saturday. 8 p.m., Easter vigil. Pope John Paul II Church, 353 S. Pagosa Blvd.

Sunday, April 9

Easter Day Liturgy. 8 and 10 a.m. St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 225 S. Pagosa Blvd.

Easter Service. 8:15 a.m., Community United Methodist Church, 434 Lewis St.

Easter Sunday. 9 a.m., Easter Mass. Pope John Paul II Church, 353 S. Pagosa Blvd. For more information, call (970) 731-5744.

Easter Brunch. 9:15-10:45 a.m., Community United Methodist Church, 434 Lewis St.

Easter Sunday Service, Holy Communion. 10 a.m., Trinity Anglican Church, 246 Harman Park Drive. For more information, call (970) 585-4124.

Easter Service. 11 a.m., Community United Methodist Church, 434 Lewis St.

Easter Mass. 11:15 a.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary, 451 Lewis St. For more information, call (970) 731-5744.