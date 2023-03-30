April will bring multiple new free programs for all ages at your library

By Carole Howard | PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

April is traditionally a time of new beginnings and new life as we enjoy spring, and there will be multiple new free programs and celebrations throughout this month at your library with opportunities for growth, learning and fun. Several start this week.

A new academic assistance program for high school students launches Monday, April 3, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. It will provide extra support, study time and homework assistance.

Also new is a beginner computer class Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. aimed at adults who want to learn practical skills related to PC use, emails, and creating new documents and folders. Registration is required.

Another debut this week is Junior Page Turners, a new book club for third- through fifth-graders starting Tuesday, April 4, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. It is geared for children reading at or above grade level. Pick up the April book, “Wish” by Barbara O’Connor, at your library.

Also watch for news of more fun, free events in future “Library News” columns as we celebrate National Poetry Month, National Library Week, National Volunteers Week, Earth Day and El Dia de los Ninos (Children’s Day) this busy month.

Ski and snowboard

maintenance clinic today

As we approach the end of another wonderful ski and snowboard season, outdoor enthusiasts will want to attend a ski and snowboard maintenance clinic presented today, Thursday, March 30, from 6 to 7 p.m. It will cover tips on maintaining your alpine and Nordic ski and snowboard equipment including storing, troubleshooting and care.

Library fundraiser

coming soon

April 15 is the second annual gala The Library Affair fundraiser for our building campaign to expand and renovate your library. This elegant event will happen at 6 p.m. at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts and feature an auction of 20 different table settings designed by some of Pagosa’s most creative artists.

Book themes for the tables range from delightful children’s stories such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” to adult classics like “The Great Gatsby.” Food will be courtesy of Todd Stevens and the Pagosa Springs High School culinary class with acoustic guitar music by Steve Blechschmidt. Tickets are $50 each, on sale now at the library (cash or check only) or online at pagosalibrary.org.

Knowledge Bowl today

Our free middle school Knowledge Bowl takes place today, Thursday, March 30, from 4 to 5 p.m. for tweens and teens.

Participants form teams of up to six people to compete against each other by answering questions that cover a range of topics from math to spelling to pop culture.

Knowledge Bowl runs every second and fourth Thursday for the remainder of the school year. It is open to students in grades four through eight, or ages 11-14. No registration is required.

Makerspace on Saturday

Kids, tweens and teens are invited to a free Makerspace session on Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to noon, when we’ll provide the materials so you can build, design and create.

Animal diseases

clinic Tuesday

Experts from San Juan Basin Public Health will discuss animal-borne diseases at a free clinic on Tuesday, April 4, from 1 to 3 p.m. Warmer weather can mean increased risk, so here you can learn tips to help your family stay safe this spring.

Library seeking chess sets

On April 8 we will launch a new intergenerational chess club, and to help make it a success we are collecting chess game donations. Our preference is for complete sets in good shape, with both the board and the pieces. If you have a chess set you are no longer using, please donate it to the library.

April online author talks

There will be two talks this month in our free online virtual series featuring New York Times bestselling authors. You will have an opportunity to ask questions of the authors.

Tuesday, April 4, at 5 p.m. will feature Canadian Kate Beaton, bestselling cartoonist of “Hark! A Vagrant!” that began in 2007. Her illustrations also have appeared in The New Yorker and Marvel’s Strange Tales anthology.

Thursday, April 27 at 6 p.m. will showcase William Kent Krueger, author of “Ordinary Grace.”

Fun for musicians

Pagosa Unplugged is a free program for amateur musicians who would like a safe, supportive, non-bar setting to play, sing or both with other people.

It happens the first and third Mondays of the month from 4 to 6 p.m., next week on April 3.

Anyone under age 18 is welcome with a signed parental permission, available at your library. For program information, contact Susan at (970) 946-3396 (not the library).

Therapy dog visit

Next Wednesday, April 5, from 11 to 11:45 a.m., you are invited to come to the library for a free visit with a certified therapy dog. The visits will be limited to 10-15 minutes — just the right amount of time to pet the dog, read to the dog or just say “Hi.” This activity is for all ages.

Game Master Playground

Teens are invited to a free rebranded online Game Master (GM) Playground Dungeons and Dragons program next Thursday, April 6, from 4 to 6 p.m. that is now open to a wider variety of players on the first and third Thursdays of every month.

GMs can lead a variety of tabletop role-playing games but sometimes are uncertain how to start or may want to test a new idea before running a full campaign. Interested GMs should contact Josie at the library to sign up to run a one-shot game (no more than three sessions).

Homework and

tutoring help

Our highly popular free homework assistance and elementary tutoring are available for students in kindergarten through fourth grade on Wednesdays from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

There is a registration packet for parents and guardians to fill out to enroll your child that you can get by emailing the library or coming in. This program has been a big hit because it helps build essential skills in core subjects. You still can register your child, but you may be put on a wait list.

Family storytime

Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m., join us for free in-person children’s stories, games, and plenty of reasons to get up and move.

ESL classes

Free in-person evening classes take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays with 4 to 5 p.m. reserved for beginners and 5 to 7 p.m. for both intermediate and advanced students. Please help us spread the word about these classes to others in our community who would be interested, and contact us by phone or email if you have any questions.

Downloadable books

CloudLibrary has a wide variety of downloadable e-books and audiobooks for all ages, and accessing this free digital collection is very easy. You just need to download the cloudLibrary app, answer a few simple questions, select AspenCat Union Catalog for the name of your library, then enter your library card number and four-digit PIN. You are now ready to browse, borrow and read e-books and audiobooks using cloudLibrary. Library staff are happy to help you set up your device if you need assistance.

Books on CD

“Wild Lands” by Nicholas Sansbury Smith and Anthony J. Melchiorri, book two in the New Frontier fantasy series, is set in Colorado. “Storm Watch” by C.J. Box is a Joe Pickett adventure. “Worthy Opponents” by Danielle Steel features a woman fighting an outside investor trying to take over her family business. “Death of a Traitor” by M.C. Beaton is a Sgt. Hamish Macbeth mystery set in Scotland. “3 Days to Live” by James Patterson contains three thrillers.

Large print

“Ralph Compton Snake Oil Justice” by Jackson Lowry is a Sundown Rider western. “Encore in Death” by J.D. Robb is an Eve Dallas mystery. “Code Name Sapphire” by Pam Jenoff features a woman working in the underground in World War II.

Academy Award

nominee DVD

“The Fabelmans,” inspired by film director Steven Spielberg’s life, was nominated for multiple Academy Awards including best picture, best director, best actress in a leading role, best actor in a supporting role, best original screenplay and best original score. Judd Hirsch won best supporting actor in the AARP Movies for Grownups awards.

Donations

We are grateful to Karla Robinson for materials donations. When we are open, material donations are accepted for the Friends of the Library at the front desk — not through the outside returns slot at the library or the drop box at City Market, please.

The Friends take fiction published in 2013 or newer and nonfiction that is 2018 or newer. Limited workroom space means we can only accept one or two small boxes at a time.

Quotable quote

“Sports brings so many people together, and it’s not just about the game. It’s the friendships and the camaraderie and the relationships you have before the game, during the game and after the game. The women in ‘80 for Brady’ bond over sports, but it’s really about the bond they have with each other over the course of many years.” — Tom Brady, retired NFL quarterback, speaking of Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, Jane Fonda and Sally Field, the stars of the Super Bowl comedy “80 for Brady.”

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs – and to reserve books, e-books, books on CD and DVDs from the comfort of your home – please visit our website at https://pagosalibrary.org.