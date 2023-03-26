Archuleta County Public Health Department Transitional Advisory Committee meeting Monday, March 27, 9 a.m.

Meetings are conducted in person at the Administration Building located at 398 Lewis Street. Whenever possible, meetings will be broadcast online via Zoom, which can be accessed from a computer or phone with internet access. The Committee does not and cannot guarantee internet service or online broadcasting. Remote attendance is at the risk of the attendee as public meetings will continue in person regardless of the County’s broadcast capability. View the Zoom meeting at: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86527731867?pwd=bEY0VWV3eVdpNFF1WklFeCs1NHdCdz09 Meeting ID 865 2773 1867 – Passcode HealthyAC

CALL TO ORDER THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT TRANSITIONAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON MARCH 27, 2023 AT 9:00 A.M.

This is an opportunity during the session for the public to address the Committee. Please complete the Public Comment Request form and hand it to a committee member prior to the beginning of the meeting. Please keep your comments to three (3) minutes or less. The Committee is not required to discuss or reply to your comment.

CONSENT

Regular Meeting Minutes – March 13, 2023

Ratification Of The Chairman’s Signature On A Letter Recommending The Structure Of The Board Of Health

At their meeting on March 13th, the Committee discussed the different options for the structure of a County’s Board of Health. Following that discussion, Committee Member Ashley Wilson drafted a letter of recommendation to be given to the Board of County Commissioners (“BoCC”) for their consideration. The Chairperson signed this letter on March 16, 2023 and it was shared with the BoCC.

REPORTS

Report – Committee Member Research Results – Maternal, Child, Adolescent & Family Health – Ashley Wilson

Committee members split up the five Foundational Public Health Services established by the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment to research the programs, funding sources, staffing/certification requirements, etc. that Archuleta County currently has through San Juan Basin Public Health and the programs that are statutorily required when the County Public Health Department opens in January 2024. This report provides Ashley Wilson’s results of her research on Maternal, Child, Adolescent and Family Health.

Report – Committee Member Research Results – Communicable Disease, Prevention, Investigation & Control – Sally Kennedy

Committee members split up the five Foundational Public Health Services established by the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment to research the programs, funding sources, staffing/certification requirements, etc. that Archuleta County currently has through San Juan Basin Public Health and the programs that are statutorily required when the County Public Health Department opens in January 2024. This report provides Sally Kennedy’s results of her research on Communicable Disease, Prevention, Investigation and Control.

ADJOURN THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT TRANSITIONAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE