Ross Levi Montoya gained his angel wings on Feb. 16 at home with his family by his side after a tough battle with cancer.

Ross was born on Aug. 28, 1956, in Pagosa Springs, Colo., to Eugenio Montoya and Glorifica Martinez.

Ross was one of the friendliest guys you would ever meet; everywhere he went he made a new friend on top of all the old friends he had through out his life. He was known for his great fishing skills. He was an avid fisherman; he loved to fish all rivers, streams and lakes with his family, catching all the fish.

Ross is survived by his wife, Ruthie Montoya, daughter Lisa Sanchez, son Dominic Montoya (Amber) and Leonard Montoya (Barbara). He had 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren with whom he loved dearly.

Ross is proceeded in death by his father, Eugenio; his mother, Glorifica; and brothers Eugene, Leonard, Joe and Levie, who died 20 minutes after his little brother on Feb. 16. They entered into heaven together.

Funeral services will be held in the spring and will be posted at a later date.