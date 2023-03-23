Margaret ‘Peggy’ Brennan

Oct. 3, 1956-Feb. 27, 2023

Our dear Peggy passed away peacefully on Feb. 27, 2023, in her home at Pagosa Springs, Colo., with family by her side, after a hard-fought battle with an extremely rare cancer. Born in Denver, Peggy grew up with four brothers. Her siblings Kevin, Sean, Mike and Johnny-boy were her best friends, and she adored them dearly. Never a dull moment, there were always activities of some sort going on — card and board games, friends hanging out, vacations and family outings. Childhood summers were often spent over the mountains in a family cabin at Cripple Creek, Colo., hiking, playing outdoors, parades, and the best root beer floats at Hersheys Soda Bar.

Peggy also spent time in Santa Fe and Roswell, N.M. At Roswell High School, she made many lifelong friendships. These high school girlfriends remained close friends throughout her life. After she graduated from Roswell High in 1975, Peggy moved with family to Durango, Colo. She spent many memorable years there working in various jobs, including many in the ski industry. While in Durango, she met and fell in love John Weston, whom she married in a beautiful ceremony in Las Vegas, Nev., in 2001. Peggy enjoyed many hobbies with John, including football, sports cars, good food, travel, and immersing herself in his large family. In addition, they always appreciated Colorado’s beauty, enjoying the views and sunsets and driving along beautiful stretches of Colorado highways.

The couple eventually settled in Las Vegas, Nev., where she and John started new careers and where they raised two beloved cats — Stan and Toby. In 2017, the couple longed to return to Pagosa Springs and purchased a house on Lakewood Street. Peggy devoted her time to living a good life with John in beautiful Pagosa Springs, and staying in touch with her many friends and family. She also started to develop a small business caring for dogs and cats. Her passion for animals and standing up for animal rights continued throughout her life. Peggy also loved giraffes — there was hardly a space inside her house that did not have a giraffe figurine.

When Peggy was born, she came out tough and determined. She endured much more than her fair share of curve balls early on. When she was 5, she contracted rheumatic fever. It would be a year-long recovery, but the ill effects followed her through her entire life. In adulthood, Peggy would frequently call her mother, Lucille Brennan, to ensure her mom was OK. Later when her mother could no longer care for herself, Peggy moved heaven and earth to bring her to Las Vegas so she and her husband John could watch over her. Peggy always stayed in touch with her older and younger brothers, (she was born in the middle), with dedication and a love that will forever be missed.

Peggy was devoted to her husband, cats, extended family and many friends, and stayed in touch with everyone. She loved football and was a lifelong fan of the Denver Broncos, just like her mom. Peggy enjoyed listening to classic rock, went to many concerts with her husband John, and watched movies and TV sitcoms on snowy winter nights. Peggy loved the Oregon coast and the fresh seafood it offered. She also enjoyed the Colorado outdoors, 4×4 adventures and white rafting trips, once rafting the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon. Her claim to fame was swimming the monstrous Lava rapid and coming out smiling. Peggy was just plain fun to be around.

Near the end of her life, Peggy and John went on safari to the San Diego Wild Animal Park with the generous help of her support group. They zip-lined to a tent in the pouring rain and enjoyed the glamping life, followed by private tours to see the many exotic animals and her beloved giraffes. Together, they meandered to many lovely places on their way home, including a trip to Bear-a-zona and SeaWorld. She also flew to Anacortes, Wash., to stay with her brother Sean and his wife, who took her on many local adventures, including a ferry ride through the San Juan Islands, special dinners with friends, and sailing near the border of Canada.

When Peggy was diagnosed with cancer in 2021, she showed tremendous resilience while undergoing difficult treatments. Like many such deaths, hers came too soon. She had gas left in her tank and places she still wanted to visit. John’s unconditional love and support never wavered when she started facing severe health challenges. Peggy’s family cannot thank John enough for the exceptional care and love he gave her. Peggy is survived by her husband of 22 years, John Weston, and her brothers Kevin Brennan, his wife and family; Sean and wife Cayce Brennan; Mike Brennan; and John and wife Erin Brennan, as well as her very best friend Jannette, best man Paul, beloved rescue cat Stoney and numerous friends and extended families.

Her passing has left an unimaginably empty place in everyone who knew her. The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses, and Durango Mercy Medical Center staff and Hospice of Mercy, Centura Health for their compassionate care. We love you, Peggy. We miss you. We know your spirit travels on, and we will look for you in the beauty of each sunrise and sunset.