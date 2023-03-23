CDOT performs winter maintenance operations on multiple southwest mountain passes today, March 23

U.S. 160 Wolf Creek, U.S. 550 Coal Bank/Molas/Red Mountain and CO 17 Cumbres/La Manga Passes remain closed

Multiple mountain passes remain closed across southwest Colorado Thursday with no estimated time of opening as the Colorado Department of Transportation performs winter maintenance operations. Travelers are encouraged to check COtrip.org for the most current closure information and road conditions.

U.S. 160 Wolf Creek Pass — The pass remains closed. Crews are performing mitigation and snow removal operations today on the west side of the pass. No estimated time of opening. Skier traffic is allowed on the east side of the pass between the ski area and Southfork. However, skiers should be aware that intermittent spot closures may occur periodically when crews are performing snow removal to keep that side of the pass open. No commercial big rigs are allowed to travel past the South Fork gate.

CO 17 Cumbres/La Manga Passes — The passes remain closed. Crews will perform mitigation and snow removal operations this afternoon. No estimated time of opening.

CO 145 Lizard Head Pass — Expect intermittent spot closures. Crews are performing mitigation and snow removal operations throughout the day.

U.S. 550 Coal Bank/Molas/Red Mountain Passes — All three passes remain closed. Crews are performing mitigation and snow removal operations throughout the day. No estimated time of opening.

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Road conditions and travel information: www.COtrip.org

Sign up for project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COalerts

Check avalanche conditions at CAIC: www.avalanche.state.co.us