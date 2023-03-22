The Library Affair tickets now on sale

Photo courtesy Joanne Irons

Mary Helen Cammack is pictured with her father, James White, as she celebrates his new book, “Stories of the Blanco Basin Road,” with an exciting Blanco Basin adventure table at The Library Affair, scheduled for April 15 at The Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. Tickets are now on sale.



By Sally Neel | Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library Foundation and Friends

It is time to buy your tickets to the upcoming gala celebration The Library Affair, to be held at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts on April 15 beginning at 6 p.m. The proceeds from this event will be used for the expansion of our Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased online at www.pagosalibrary.org or in person at the library, located at 811 San Juan St. (cash or check only).

The Library Affair will feature 20 amazing tables designed by celebrity guest artists. Each table will be decorated based on a theme from the designer’s favorite book and will include dishes, glasses, silverware, napkins, tablecloths, unique décor, along with added gift certificates. Some tables will be open for silent auction, others for live auctions and several will be available for chance drawings.

For those whose fine dining collection is already complete, there will be several tables offered with themes offering exciting and unique experiences. For instance, table artist Mary Helen Cammack has chosen the new book, “Stories from the Blanco Basin Road,” by her father and local author, James White, as the theme for her table. The colorful stories from this book tell of interesting local lore and stories of many of the local characters that have shaped the history of the Blanco Basin. For many years, James; his wife, Carol Ann; and family have enjoyed living part time in the Basin. White, in his unique and inimitable style, offers firsthand knowledge of life on the Blanco River.

Cammack’s table will offer spectacular experiences right on the beautiful Blanco River that include a guided Blanco River fly-fishing trip for two on the spectacular Lindner Ranch ($700 value); a box of 80 hand-tied flies by local fishermen Lowell Wiles and Larry Gwaltney; and a fly box. Additionally, the auction winner of this table will enjoy a field trip with the author along the Basin Road; a catered picnic for two on the banks of the Blanco River, complete with chokecherry wine and rhubarb pie; and a tour of the Morris Brown Halfway House log cabin. There are numerous additional gifts included that make this package one you will not be able to resist.

You must be present to win, so be sure to buy your tickets to the gala right away. There is limited space for guests, so tickets will sell out quickly.

Another great way to contribute to the library is to go online (www.pagosalibrary.org) and vote for your favorite table. For only $2 per vote, you can see pictures of these beautiful tables and help your friends or your favorite table win the coveted Pagosa Pulitzer Prize. The proceeds from these votes add up and are an important part of this fundraising event. So, whether or not you can attend the gala, we encourage you to do your part to assist our public library in meeting its goal to add additional space and learning opportunities to our facility.

The evening will include fabulous hors d’oeuvres prepared by Todd Stevens and the Pagosa Springs High School culinary class, beautiful acoustic guitar music by Steven Blechschmidt, along with wine, beer, and a specialty drink designed specially for the event. Brooks Lindner will be the evening’s master of ceremonies and Darren Lewis will serve as the auctioneer.

You won’t want to miss this exiting evening, so purchase your tickets today. And don’t forget to vote for your favorite table.