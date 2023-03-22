‘Shadow Stations’ to be enacted at Pope John Paul II

By Ron Halvorson | Pagosa Catholic Community

The Stations of the Cross date back to 381 AD, when a Spaniard, Egeria, made a pilgrimage from the Mount of Olives to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, built over the place of Jesus’ crucifixion.

Today, the stations help the faithful make, in spirit, a pilgrimage to the chief scenes of Christ’s suffering and death as they move from station to station. Each week during Lent, the story of Jesus’ final hours are told with reflections and meditation as we walk with Him through the Stations of the Cross.

This Lent, Immaculate Heart of Mary/Pope John Paul II Catholic Church will host a unique presentation of the Stations of the Cross using the spoken word, meditation and shadow imagery to tell the story of the Passion of Jesus Christ.

As we encounter each station, we pray that we may grow in patience and perseverance as Jesus did, with the hope that these virtues will be reflected in our own lives. There truly is no devotion more richly endowed spiritually than the Way of the Cross, enabling us to follow Christ’s direction to take up our cross and follow Him.

“Shadow Stations” will be led by Immaculate Heart of Mary/Pope John Paul II Middle School and Ablaze High School Youth Group. The youth will reenact the Way of the Cross on Friday, March 31, at 7 p.m. at Pope John Paul Catholic Church, 353 S. Pagosa Blvd.

We welcome all members of the Pagosa Springs community to this meaningful Lenten devotion.