Second annual Shelter Baby Shower will support Humane Society

By Robson Reyes | Humane Society of Pagosa Springs

Be sure to attend our second Animal Shelter Baby Shower to support your local Humane Society and the upcoming puppy and kitten season on April 1 at the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association Clubhouse from 3 to 5 p.m.

Every spring, our shelter is overwhelmed with kittens and puppies in need of care until they are ready for adoption. Each precious life in our care receives an examination. Kittens are weighed, scanned for ringworm, tested for FELV, vaccinated and dewormed. We keep a careful chart of their weight progress and re-vaccinate as they continue in our care.

Every year we see the heartbreak of puppies who lose their lives to parvo by not being properly vaccinated, so each puppy is tested prior to entering the shelter and then quarantined until a second test is performed. Puppies then follow much the same routine with a series of three DA2PP vaccination to protect them from distemper and parvo, and are dewormed. The average time in the shelter for newborns is around three months of constant monitoring and care, and bottle feeding when a foster home is not available. We are always looking for caring people to foster these tender charges, so if you have an interest, please contact the shelter to apply.

As you can imagine, this care comes at a substantial cost which is far from offset by our low adoption fees. So, this is where you come in. We need your support to help provide the critical funding that pays for medical services, food and shelter to help these babies in need.

Our Animal Shelter Baby Shower will be fun-filled event to enjoy with your friends and family, and will have auction items you can bid on. This year we are excited to announce we will be having cakes and desserts in our auction. You definitely will want to bid on all the amazing desserts. For our animal lovers, we will have multiple baskets for your pets to enjoy as well as the opportunity to name a litter of pups and kittens that come into the shelter this spring.

Visit our website, www.hspagosa.org, for details on the event. You can purchase a ticket to attend, buy shower gifts online through the Amazon on our site, or buy from our registry at our local Chow Down. You can also make a monetary donation to help cover veterinary cost. A variety of refreshments will be served free at the event, and there will also be a cash bar with mimosas and beer for everyone to let loose and enjoy the beginning of spring. Come and see your friends, bring a buddy, and enjoy an afternoon of fun. The kittens and puppies will thank you.

The Humane Society of Pagosa Springs is a local private nonprofit organization that operates the only animal shelter in Archuleta County. Your local humane society does not receive funding from the Humane Society of the United States, American Humane, ASPCA or any other national animal welfare organizations. Private donations, grants and thrift store revenues cover only a portion of animal shelter operating expenses. The remainder of shelter costs must be met through fundraising events.

Funds raised through our events directly benefit the homeless dogs and cats in our community. Board members and volunteers donate their time and talents to handle fundraising efforts by the organization and new volunteers are always welcome. For more information about donating, please contact the Humane Society of Pagosa Springs administration office at (970) 264-5549 or email us at hsadmin@humanesociety.biz .

The Humane Society of Pagosa Springs is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization; all donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law.