Richard Anton Bolland was born to Warren and Marian Bolland on Dec. 6, 1946, in Fowler, Calif. He graduated from Thousand Oaks High School, Thousand Oaks, Calif., in June of 1964. In 1970, the Rev. Bolland received his bachelor’s degree from Concordia Teacher’s College, Seward, Neb. He served as a Lutheran teacher in Wisconsin, Iowa and Idaho before enlisting in the United States Army in January 1973. He was a decorated soldier who, upon receiving an honorable discharge, served as a director of Christian education and youth at Holy Cross, St. Cloud, Minn. While in St. Cloud, he attended St. Cloud University and earned his master’s in elementary administration in 1979. Entering the field of public education, the Rev. Bolland served as principal at Nashua Public Schools, Nashua, Mont., and the Lockwood Public Schools in Billings, Mont. Hearing the guidance of the Lord to study for the pastoral ministry, he entered Concordia Theological Seminary in Ft. Wayne, Ind., where he graduated with a Master of Divinity degree in 1986. He was privileged to serve parishes in Montana, Missouri, Arizona and Colorado. He was the founder of the Association of Confessing Evangelical Lutheran Congregations (ACELC). The Rev. Bolland served as an adjunct instructor at both Concordia University, Irvine, Calif., and William Jewell College, Liberty, Mo. Author of many articles on Lutheran theology and practice, the Rev. Bolland authored and published the books “The Church Is One,” “The Theology and Art of Preaching,” “When a Christian Faces Death” and “Reflections and Prayers of a Dying Christian.” The Rev. Bolland also wrote and published two political thriller novels: “Capital Treason” and its sequel, “Conflict of Nations.” Richard Bolland is survived by his wife of over 52 years, Linda (nee Robie); their daughter, Ericka (husband, Gordon L. Walmsley); grandsons Christian (wife Joslin) Thompson, Timothy Anton Thompson and Nicholas Thompson; and great-granddaughter Xhexania Thompson.

Richard loved his mountains, skiing, was an accomplished singer/songwriter and guitarist. He very much enjoyed being a member of the Pagosa Springs Community Choir.

On March 8, 2023, the Rev. Richard Bolland passed into the eternal keeping of our Heavenly Father and now serves his Lord Jesus Christ there.

The funeral service will be Saturday, April 1, at Our Savior Lutheran Church at 10 a.m. Lunch will be served following the service in the gym.

Soli Deo Gloria.