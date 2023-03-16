Patricia Jo (Patti) Stewart passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 2, 2023, at the age of 79.

She was born in Liberal, Kan., to Thaine and Dora (Dode) Plunk in 1943, but moved at an early age to Erick, Okla., where she was raised. As a child, she helped her parents operate the local Dairy Freeze for a time before they moved on to run a farm outside of town. After graduation from high school, she moved to Oklahoma City to attend the University of Oklahoma studying fashion design. While pursuing her studies at OU, she met and fell in love with Fred Stewart III, from Oklahoma City. Shortly thereafter, Fred enlisted in the Marines and Fred and Patti were married on Oct. 3, 1965, before he shipped out for boot camp. She was later stationed with him in Hawaii until shortly after the birth of their first child, Kanaka, in March of 1967.

Patti was preceded in death by her father and is survived by her mother, husband and her children: Kanaka (Daniel) Perea, of Pagosa Springs; Fred (Karin) Stewart IV, of Strasburg, Colo.; Christi (Eldon) Weber, of Parker, Colo.; and Casey Stewart, of Pagosa Springs, in addition to her grandchildren, Karleigh Stewart, Kaitlin (Thomas) Phillips, Kasey Lyn Perea (Martin Rodriguez), Molly and Riley Weber, and Arianna Stewart as well as her great grandchildren, Harleigh and Hudson Phillips.

Patti’s life centered around her family; they were truly her passion. She adored her kids, grandkids and great-grandchildren and wanted nothing more than to be there for as many life events as she could. She and Fred worked hard to make that happen throughout their lives, ensuring they were at as many of their kids’ sporting events and school functions as possible. She was present for the births of each of her grand and great-grandchildren. Patti loved traveling to watch the kids in any special activities, and, thankfully, she was able to do so right up until the end, attending plays and basketball games in the weeks preceding her passing.

Patti was also an incredibly talented artist and craftswoman. She was gifted enough to combine her passion for her family and her skill in jewelry making into her personal business, called PS Originals, which she originally started by creating earrings with the “I love you” sign in ASL to help support the cost of a Cochlear implant for Karleigh Stewart (then age 2). She supported her craft habit by selling her handmade earrings and crocheted, hand-decorated Christmas trees at local craft fairs.

A public celebration of life in her honor will be held on April 8 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Tennyson Event Center in Pagosa Springs. We know Patti was known and loved by many. Whether you knew her from her work at Fairfield Resort, her work at local banks, or from her work as your local “Avon Lady,” her family would love for you to come by and celebrate her while sharing memories with us.