Southwest Organization for Sustainability planning Earth Day celebration

Photo courtesy Southwest Organization for Sustainability

Kids race solar powered cars at last year’s Earth Day event in Centennial Park.



By Pauline Benetti

Southwest Organization for Sustainability

The Southwest Organization for Sustainability has put the call out: The core group is meeting to plan this year’s Earth Day celebration, and you are invited.

Bring your idea or simply your willingness to lend a hand. For the moment our meetings are virtual. Contact information is below.

Each year, celebrating our planet becomes more critical. Our country experienced major cleanup of air and water in the decades following the first Earth Day in 1970. This writer remembers well photos of smog-filled city skies and sludge-filled rivers and bays, conditions that were hugely improved during the ‘70s and ‘80s. Now a rapidly changing climate is our challenge. Celebrating the planet is one way of keeping our attention on the job at hand.

We are inviting everyone — nonprofits including churches, schools, businesses, individuals and government — to join us in Centennial Park on April 22 in a form of their own devising to bring the community out and raise awareness about the environment.

For more information, contact sospagosa@hotmail.com or call (970) 264-5232 and leave a message. You will receive a call back ASAP.