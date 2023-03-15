Online voting begins for The Library Affair tables

Photo courtesy Joanne Irons

A rainbow of colors enhance this beautiful table creation based on the book”The Quilter’s Gift” by Jeff Brumbeau and Gail de Marcken. You may be the lucky auction winner by attending The Library Affair on April 15 at The Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. Tickets are on sale now.



By Sally Neel

Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library Foundation and Friends

The excitement for The Library Affair is building as online voting opportunities begin for your favorite book-themed table decorations.

You can now go to www.pagosalbrary.org, select The Library Affair tab and vote as many times as you like for your favorite table(s). Each vote costs $2, with proceeds going toward the upcoming renovation and expansion of our beloved Ruby Sisson Memorial Library.

The table that receives the highest number of votes will be awarded the coveted Pagosa Pulitzer Prize. The top five vote recipients will go into a live auction at the event.

This gala event will take place on April 15 at The Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. The doors will open at 6:30 pm. Tickets are now on sale for $50 each and may be bought online or in person at the Ruby Sisson Memorial Library (check or cash only).

The focal point of the event is 19 unique dining tables with setting designs based on chosen book themes. The “celebrity” decorators are artistically talented members of our community, each displaying amazing, almost magical, interpretations of their book theme.

The tables, which include dishes, glasses, silverware, centerpieces, tablecloths and napkins, along with added gift certificates, will be auctioned to the highest bidders. Twelve tables will be offered through silent auction, five tables through a live auction and three tables offered in a chance drawing with chance-to-win tickets costing only $10 each.

“I am absolutely blown away by the creativity of our decorators, and the incredible amount of thought and enthusiasm they have put into their designs,” said committee member Joanne Irons. “These tables are just amazing.”

Irons and her teammate, Lynne McCrudden, are adding their own creative skills to the mix with a table based on “The Quiltmaker’s Gift” by Jeff Brumbeau and Gail de Marcken. Each of these ladies has a special affinity toward quilting.

“My mother was a strong supporter of her hometown library and an avid quilt collector,” said Irons.

McCrudden is herself a talented quilter and is the head of the Prayer Quilt Ministry at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church in Pagosa Springs. This special ministry, established in 2005, has made and freely given beautiful prayer quilts to more than 1,236 people in need of prayer across the nation and the world.

A colorful hand-stitched quilt from Iron’s mother’s personal collection serves as the tablecloth for this spectacular table. A rainbow of springtime colors splash across the table with brightly colored dishes and accessories, certain to enhance the mood of any celebration. Their table will be offered in a chance -to-win drawing at the event.

“Last year’s gala surpassed all of our wildest expectations, bringing in over $100,000,” said committee chair Jann Pitcher. “We continue to be humbled and so very grateful to our generous community for the support they offer to our library. We hope to exceed last year’s proceeds as the momentum for this year’s gala event continues to grow.”