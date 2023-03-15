March Healing Circle set for March 23

By Stefanie Little

Rise Above Violence

In our continuing effort to bring alternative healing modalities to our Pagosa community, Rise Above Violence and PMAB + Movement are excited to introduce the Healing Circle topic for March, taking place on Thursday, March 23, from noon to 1 p.m. at the PMAB studio.

This month will be a workshop on tangle drawing — a relaxing and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing patterns. This form of art therapy can be very therapeutic.

These monthly Healing Circles have different topics every month — for April we will be exploring the healing properties of homeopathy — and these workshops are meant as a way to introduce people to alternative therapies in a safe, open environment. These workshops are free to attend and all are welcome.

Call at (970) 903-9278 and we will be happy to get your name in for this workshop.

Upcoming for Rise in the month of April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the Push-Up Challenge and the Denim Day Walk. Watch for more information in the coming weeks.

Rise Above Violence is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides 24-hour support and advocacy services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault or other forms of violence, serving around 400 victims each year. Rise also works to eliminate violence through education for youth and our community. All programs and services are free and confidential, including emergency prevention education and empowerment programs. Visit www.riseaboveviolence.org for more information or call (970) 264-9075 to talk to an advocate today.