GriefShare program to begin April 1

By Marie Rascoe

Centerpoint Church

Support and encouragement for your grief journey, GriefShare is a network of thousands of small support groups meeting around the world and providing a safe place for those experiencing grief from the death of a loved one.

The program is nondenominational and features biblical concepts addressing healing from your grief.

Three key elements provide the help you need in the healing process. They consist of a video segment on grief-related topics, a small discussion and a personal workbook.

GriefShare is a 13-week session meeting weekly. You will be met by a warm, caring team who understands what you are experiencing because they have been in the same place. You may start at any time. Regardless of how long it has been since your loved one passed, the grief process is vital to healing.

Sessions will be held April 1 to June 24. Meetings are held on Saturday mornings from 10 to 11:30 a.m at Centerpoint Church with Pastor Jon Duncan, 2750 Cornerstone Drive, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147. For more information, contact the church at (970) 731-2205 or Marie Rascoe at (970) 946-9379 (leave a message). There is no charge.