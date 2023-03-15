Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership announces 2023 Environmental Film Festival

Photo courtesy Christi Bode Skeie

In Colorado, demand for water is far greater than our supply of water. “Farm to Faucet” examines the current situation and possible futures. Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership (GGP) supporters will have three opportunities to see “Farm to Faucet” on April 14 and 15 at the GGP’s 2023 Environmental Film Festival.



By Sally High

Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership

The Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership (GGP) is excited to announce its 10th Environmental Film Festival on April 14 and 15 at The Springs Resort.

The GGP operates a not-for-profit education and demonstration site in Pagosa Springs’ downtown Centennial Park.

The GGP invites the community to celebrate its 10 years of partnerships promoting environmental awareness. The GGP’s Colorado Environmental Film Festival (CEFF) Caravan features nine films all about Colorado and chosen for Pagosa Springs viewers.

The Springs Resort will host the GGP’s film festival in the Phoenix Room and adjacent conference space.

On April 14, the Premiere Gala will begin at 5 p.m. A catered, stand-up crepe buffet dinner and a discounted cash bar are included with a Premiere Gala ticket. The upscale evening features three films. Friday night wristbands allow guests to view films on Saturday as well.

Two film sessions are scheduled for that Saturday, April 15. Seating at The Springs is limited to 50 people at a time. The first film session is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A second session is 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Both film sessions will include nine films new to Pagosa Springs, but currently making the rounds at environmental film festivals. Both seatings offer snacks and soft drinks. The second session features a discounted cash bar in the Phoenix Room.

The nine films slated for GGP’s film festival include CEFF award-winners “Voices of the Grand Canyon” and “Right Here Right Now.” “Voices of the Grand Canyon” is the 2023 CEFF Best Short Film and tells stories of 11 Native nations in relationship with the Colorado River and the Grand Canyon. The 2023 Best Youth Film award goes to “Right Here Right Now,” the story of young climate activists in Colorado Springs.

“Farm to Faucet” explores our most valuable and increasingly scarce resource in Colorado — water. Filmmaker and Pagosa resident Christi Bode Skeie will joins us for the April 14 Pagosa premiere of “Farm to Faucet,” giving guests an opportunity to discuss water and filmmaking.

A schedule of films to be shown twice, in two sessions, on April 15 will be published soon. Until then, here’s an alphabetized list of the nine films, each connected to Colorado:

• “A Good Neighbor.”

• “Amache Rose.”

• “Counting Cranes.”

• “Farm to Faucet.”

• “Iridescent.”

• “Mighty Oak.”

• “Right Here Right Now.”

• “The Seekers.”

• “Voices of the Grand Canyon.”

Each ticket to the Premiere Gala is $50 and includes three films. Fifty guests will enjoy a crepe buffet with assorted savory and sweet crepes, a discounted cash bar, discussion with a filmmaker and environmentalists, and entry to Saturday’s films. Because of limited seating, Friday night guests who intend to return on Saturday can indicate their preference for the early or late session. Empty seats on Saturday may be filled.

Tickets for each Saturday showing are $15. The early Saturday seating will offer snacks and soft drinks. The later Saturday showing will offer snacks and a discounted cash bar. Both Saturday sessions include all nine films.

Tickets can be purchased at www.pagosagreen.org. Remember, seating is limited.

Proceeds benefit GGP’s operations — “growing food and community with local energy.”