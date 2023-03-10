Special districts cancel May elections, declare elected candidates

By Randi Pierce | Staff Writer

Several local special districts have canceled their May elections and deemed board members elected due to the number of candidates not exceeding the number of board positions available.

Following is information on the canceled elections and candidates declared elected.

For the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District, Gene Tautges is declared elected for a two-year term, with William “Bill” Hudson and Glenn Walsh deemed elected for four-year terms.

For the Upper San Juan Health Service District, which operates as Pagosa Springs Medical Center, Mark Zeigler, Kathleen Douglas and Gwen Taylor are declared elected for four-year terms.

For the Pagosa Fire Protection District, Ernest LeRoy Lattin and Ronald Lee Beckman are declared elected for four-year terms.

For the Piedra Park Metropolitan Improvement District, Jay Holliday, RC Caveness and Patrick Hughes are deemed elected to two-year terms. Edna Marquez and Raymond Torres are declared elected for four-year terms.

