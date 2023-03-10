36.3 F
Pagosa Springs
Friday, March 10, 2023

Register now for tee-ball and volleyball leagues

0

By Matt Zaborowski | Town of Pagosa Springs Parks and Recreation

The Recreation Department is now accepting registrations for our tee-ball league. 

The tee-ball league is for youth ages 4 and 5. The cost is $40. Games will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting at 5:20 p.m. The season will run for four weeks in May. The deadline to register is April 14.

Please call the Recreation Department with any questions, (970) 264-4151, ext. 233

Adult recreational
volleyball

The Recreation Department is now accepting registrations for our adult recreational volleyball league. 

Games will be on Mondays and Wednesdays starting at 5:20 p.m. at the Ross Aragon Community Center. The league will run from April 17 through May 18. The cost is $50 to register a team and $10 per individual. The deadline to register is April 7. There is no online registration for this program. 

Please call the Recreation Department with any questions, (970) 264-4151, ext. 233

You can register online at https://www.pagosasprings.co.gov/recreation-division or stop by the Community Center to fill out a form.

